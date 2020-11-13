fbpx
Exclusive: World Champion Triathlete Tim O'Donnell Joins Celeb-Packed CBD Company

byJavier Hasse
November 13, 2020 12:59 pm
Champions + Legends, a sports supplements brand of hemp-derived CBD CBD products for athletic preparation, performance and recovery, has tapped Tim O’Donnell to be an athlete partner.

“I'm not gonna lie: there's a stigma around CBD and I was hesitant to use it until I educated myself and started understanding the benefits for me as an athlete,” O’Donnell, a world champion triathlete and Ironman competitor, told Benzinga. “I've found that solution. My biggest concern was finding a product I could trust for quality and purity. Luckily I've found it in Champions + Legends CBD.”

‘Adapt Or Die’

O’Donnell is one of the world’s most successful and experienced American long-course triathletes. He has earned 50+ podium finishes including over 22 wins at major events throughout the world, including the ITU Long Distance World Champion (2009) title, nine Ironman 70.3 victories, two Ironman wins, and six Armed Forces National Championships.

He joins a team of elite athletes that share his belief in Champions + Legends supplements, including James Harrison, Michael Vick, Thor Bjornsson, Adam Ondra, Pat Vellner, and others.

Talking about his training routine and CBD, O’Donnell says that, as he gets older and competitions get tougher, “It's adapt or die.”

“I've got to be better, got to train smarter," he added. "The best way I can do that is finding new ways to prepare and recover from my workouts. The latest addition to my arsenal is Champions + Legends CBD.”

Champions + Legends founder and CEO Sonny Mottahed welcomed O’Donnell to the company.

“As an champion triathlete and elite endurance athlete, Tim O’Donnell knows what it takes to prepare for, power through, and recover from competition," Mottahead said. "His accomplishments require unrelenting focus, dedication and commitment to his training. As a daily user of Champions + Legends products to bolster his own training regimen, Tim believes in the power of CBD to aid his pursuit of excellence."

Photo by Raniel Diaz from Corona del Mar, United States, via WikiMedia Commons.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Sports Markets General

