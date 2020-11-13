fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.42
286.98
+ 0.49%
DIA
+ 3.97
287.00
+ 1.36%
SPY
+ 4.02
349.32
+ 1.14%
TLT
-0.11
158.48
-0.07%
GLD
+ 0.89
175.08
+ 0.51%

Zenabis Touts 61% Increase In Cannabis Revenue In Q3

byJelena Martinovic
November 13, 2020 1:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Canadian cannabis company Zenabis Global Inc. reported Friday that its net revenue amounted to CA$19 million in the third quarter.

That’s a sequential increase of 61%.

Zenabis CEO Shai Altman credited the revenue growth to Cannabis 2.0 products, which the company launched during the quarter.

The Vancouver-based company also experienced growth in its "international bulk channels," and achieved market share growth in the Canadian recreational market, Altman explained.

Earnings Breakdown

  • Propagation segment net revenue was CA$4.7 million compared to CA$4.4 million in the same quarter last year
  • Consolidated net revenue for the quarter amounted to CA$23.7 million, down by 13% sequentially
  • Gross margin (before fair value changes to biological assets and inventories) for the cannabis segment was CA$8.9 million, accounting for 46.9% of net revenue
  • Cost of goods sold per gram of cannabis sold amounted to CA$1.29, versus CA$1.57 in the prior period
  • Positive consolidated adjusted EBITDA of CA$3.5 million, compared to CA$3.4 million in the prior quarter
  • Consolidated net loss totaled CA$17.0 million or CA$0.03 per share, fully diluted, up by 8.2% compared to the second quarter of this fiscal year

Over the quarter, Zenabis partnered with Canveda Inc. Under the purchase deal, the company agreed to supply a minimum of 300 kg and a maximum of 1,000 kilograms of cannabis flower per quarter.

In addition, the company finalized a CA$7.6 million equity marketed offering. Zenabis utilized the proceeds from the offering to prepay and repay particular debt obligations.

In the meantime, earlier this year, the company slashed its workforce by 25% as part of the plan to increase efficiencies and decrease expenses and cash outlays by roughly $2 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Earnings Update: Village Farms With Pure Sunfarms, InMed Pharmaceuticals, THC BioMed Release Financial Results

PureSunfarms Profitable Seven Quarters In A Row read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Pure Extracts, TGOD, MedMen, Gel Cap Concepts, KEY Investment, MediPharm

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more

Exclusive: World Champion Triathlete Tim O'Donnell Joins Celeb-Packed CBD Company

Champions + Legends, a sports supplements brand of hemp-derived CBD products for athletic preparation, performance and recovery, has tapped Tim O’Donnell to be an athlete partner. read more

The MORE Act Gets A December Vote, But Don't Expect Much Else For Now

After the five-state ballot initiative sweep, marijuana's momentum kipped up after receiving a minor gut check in September when the House of Representatives punted a vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement ( read more

Cannabis Beverage Maker BevCanna To Raise $5M Via Private Offering

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) (OTCQB: BVNNF) said Friday it plans to run a non-brokered private offering of up to 10 million units at a price of 50 cents per unit, in order to collect gross proceeds of up to $5 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.