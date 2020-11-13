fbpx
Johns Hopkins University To Research Cannabinoid Therapies Via New Partnership

byJavier Hasse
November 13, 2020 2:20 pm
Johns Hopkins University is collaborating with Realm of Caring and Bloom Medical on a research initiative focused on cannabinoid therapies.

The research will center on the collection of “substantive, educational data” currently available in legal medical cannabis markets.

Realm of Caring is a Colorado-based nonprofit seeking to facilitate and encourage the mainstream acceptance of plant-powered therapies by supporting cannabinoid research and education. The one-year partnership will allow multi-state operator Bloom Medical to provide its patients with the option to participate in a questionnaire survey.

Researchers will then track how the medicinal use of cannabis products benefits individuals’ health and well being.   

Heather Jackson, the co-founder and President of the Realm of Caring Foundation, says this partnership with Bloom is the first of its kind for the Realm of Caring Foundation.

“We traditionally partner with brands that want to receive back meaningful quality of life and health data on their products through our longstanding collaboration as the study sponsor of the largest registry in the United States," Jackson told Benzinga. "What foresight Bloom Medical is taking to make this connection, as a dispensary discovers how their customers are doing—are they sleeping better, reducing their pain, reducing their anxiety or depression, or finding other benefits—and what products at what dosages are helping them. In turn, they will know what products they should carry and how they are helping their community. Through this research, we hope to be able to show the correlation.”  

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

