Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Pure Extracts, TGOD, MedMen, Gel Cap Concepts, KEY Investment, MediPharm

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

Pure Extracts Technologies Expands The Board, Appoints Dwight Duncan

Vancouver-based Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) appointed Dwight Duncan to its board, shortly after its debut on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Duncan serves at McMillan LLP as a Senior Strategic Advisor and also a Principal of McMillan Vantage. He also chairs the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority’s Board of Directors and was a member of the Ontario Legislature.

Pure Extracts CEO Ben Nikolaevsky said he was “pleased to welcome” Duncan, highlighting his "tremendous experience in both government regulatory affairs and corporate finance."

Green Organic Dutchman CEO Steps Down

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.'s (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) appointed CFO Sean Bovingdon as interim CEO after Brian Athaide resigned from the position.

Athaide will no longer serve as board's director, the Toronto-based company reported.

Michel Gagné, TGOD's current Vice President of Operations, has been appointed COO.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we thank Brian Athaide for his contribution to TGOD, and I am pleased that Sean has agreed to lead the Company at this critical juncture," board chair Jeff Scott said.

MedMen Elects New Directors

On the heels of revealing its third-quarter financial results, cannabis retailer MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) reported the results of its annual meeting.

As of Nov.10, the company's board of directors counts seven seasoned experts in cannabis, retail, food and beverage, and public policy sectors, including Ben Rose, Niki Christoff, Mel Elias, Tom Lynch, Errol Schweizer, Cameron Smith, and Al Harrington who recently shared with Benzinga his thoughts on what's next for pot pros post-Election Day.

The Los-Angeles-based company said Wednesday, it re-hired MNP LLC as its auditors.

Gel Cap Concepts Names Rachel Simon Manager of Business Development and Sales

CBD and cannabis company Gel Cap Concepts LLC hired Rachel Simon to manage Business Development and Sales for its line of hemp and CBD products.

In her new role, she would also oversee the commercialization of the company's Desert AZEE brand and the expansion of its private-label business.

Simon is a medical marijuana patient with scoliosis, which adds up to her expertise. Previously, she worked at Nature's Medicine dispensary as the manager.

She is "thrilled to join" the Phoenix, Arizona-based company, adding she has been "fortunate that I've been able to work in an industry that provides so many benefits to so many people."

KEY Investment Partners Taps Colby McKenzie And Paul Rosen As Advisors

KEY Investment Partners LLC tapped Enlighten co-founder Colby McKenzie as Strategic Advisor.

The Denver-based investment manager also hired Paul Rosen, Co-Founder and former CEO of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON), to its Advisory Board, shortly after the appointment of John Martin, Brent Johnson, and Mike Hartman.

McKenzie and Rosen joined KEY's team, on the heels of Arizona, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota legalizing adult-use cannabis on Election Day.

McKenzie brings vast operational and M&A expertise. He kicked off his career at Weil, Gotshal & Manges as a private equity attorney.

Rosen is a seasoned entrepreneur, management consultant, and also a public speaker. He was PharmaCan Capital Corp.'s co-founder. The company was later rebranded as Cronos Group.

Both McKenzie and Rosen are "thrilled" to join KEY Investment.

"Investing in an industry as dynamic as the cannabis industry can be tricky," McKenzie said, adding that "KEY team's rigorous approach to diligence and meticulous detail in assessing product-market fit, and felt immediately aligned with their strategy and approach to cannabis investing."

MediPharm Labs Parts Ways With CFO Bobby Kwon

Bobby Kwon resigned as CFO of MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF), citing family reasons.

MediPharm CEO Pat McCutcheon thanked Kwon on behalf of the board for his contributions.

"We look forward to commencing a rigorous search for a new Chief Financial Officer that will support the Company through our next phase of growth as a pharmaceutical company," he added.

Over the past year, the Barrie, Ontario –based company opted for several leadership changes, including welcoming Shelley Martin, the former Nestlé Canada's President and CEO, Chris Taves, BMO Capital Markets' COO, and Chris Halyk to its board.

Meantime, last month, MediPharm landed its 12th deal to supply Australia with cannabis products.

