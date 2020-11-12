Marijuana Regulators From 19 States Unite To Carry Out Legalization Implementation

As the dust settles after Election Day, marijuana regulators have taken steps to implement cannabis policy changes.

According to Marijuana Moment, a group comprised of representatives from 19 states confirmed Thursday the formation of an independent organization to support the cause.

The Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA) has, up until now, remained reserved on the issue of legalization. However, the group believes it can “inform regulatory best practices,” citing experience managing marijuana programs.

Voters across Arizona, Mississippi, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota passed cannabis legalization initiatives. The next step is reaching out to regulators from places that apply similar systems, CANNRA noted.

Norman Birenbaum, CANNRA’s inaugural president and director of cannabis programs for New York, explained that the group “will provide a much needed forum for regulators to engage with each other to identify and develop best practices, create model policies that safeguard public health and safety, and promote regulatory certainty for industry participants.”

CANNRA also aims to provide “unbiased information to help make informed decisions when considering whether or how to legalize or expand regulated cannabis,” without supporting or opposing cannabis reform.

CANNRA members consist of regulators from Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington state.

In addition, they can participate in “Regulator Roundtable” conferences and obtain “legislative analyses, policy tracking data, and bulletins on current issues and events in the cannabis industry and regulatory arena.”

