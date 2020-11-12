fbpx
QQQ
-1.56
291.32
-0.54%
DIA
-3.85
298.07
-1.31%
SPY
-4.34
361.06
-1.22%
TLT
+ 2.16
153.57
+ 1.38%
GLD
+ 1.17
173.71
+ 0.67%

Marijuana Regulators From 19 States Unite To Carry Out Legalization Implementation

byJelena Martinovic
November 12, 2020 1:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

As the dust settles after Election Day, marijuana regulators have taken steps to implement cannabis policy changes.

According to Marijuana Moment, a group comprised of representatives from 19 states confirmed Thursday the formation of an independent organization to support the cause.

The Cannabis Regulators Association (CANNRA) has, up until now, remained reserved on the issue of legalization. However, the group believes it can “inform regulatory best practices,” citing experience managing marijuana programs.

Voters across Arizona, Mississippi, New Jersey, Montana, and South Dakota passed cannabis legalization initiatives. The next step is reaching out to regulators from places that apply similar systems, CANNRA noted.

Norman Birenbaum, CANNRA’s inaugural president and director of cannabis programs for New York, explained that the group “will provide a much needed forum for regulators to engage with each other to identify and develop best practices, create model policies that safeguard public health and safety, and promote regulatory certainty for industry participants.”

CANNRA also aims to provide “unbiased information to help make informed decisions when considering whether or how to legalize or expand regulated cannabis,” without supporting or opposing cannabis reform.

CANNRA members consist of regulators from Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington state.

In addition, they can participate in “Regulator Roundtable” conferences and obtain “legislative analyses, policy tracking data, and bulletins on current issues and events in the cannabis industry and regulatory arena.”

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

Benzinga Cannabis Hour Recap: NJ, Arizona Markets Are Exciting, But Tightly Regulated — And Expensive

As expected, the Election Day results were top of mind on this week's edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour.  read more

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Names Dianna Houenou Head Of Cannabis Regulatory Commission

On the heels of voters approving a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis for adults in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy tapped Senior Policy Advisor Dianna Houenou (pictured) to chair the Garden State's Cannabis Regulatory Commission. read more

Five States Legalize Cannabis; Markets Expected To Reach $3.1B

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. read more

GTI, Curaleaf Execs Discuss What The Election Means For The Cannabis Industry

Despite the veil of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Presidential election, the cannabis industry remains upbeat with the votes it received in five key states. read more

Regulatory Update: Miss. Officials Denounce Cannabis Lawsuit, Texas Lawmakers Eye 2021

Mississippi officials want to disqualify the state's cannabis reform measure after 74.1% of voters said yes to medical legalization. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.