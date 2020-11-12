fbpx
Kadenwood's EcoGen Biosciences Boosts Production Capacities, Buys Hemp Processor

byJelena Martinovic
November 12, 2020 12:03 pm
EcoGen Laboratories, a manufacturer focusing on hemp-derived CBD, acquired General Processing LLC.

The acquisition of the Colorado-based hemp processing and extraction company is expected to boost EcoGen's production.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Parent company Kadenwood LLC disclosed the news Thursday. The Grand Junction, Colorado-based consumer CBD brand purchased EcoGen Laboratories in August.

As a part of the deal, the company has included a Delta-based 50,000-square-foot production campus with an additional 165 acres of farming land.

In addition, EcoGen intends to develop the cGMP certified facility further.

"This acquisition not only expedites the process of garnering cGMP certification for our manufacturing capabilities but allows us space to introduce our revolutionary new sustainable manufacturing processes while expanding our capacity as we look ahead to 2021 and prepare for increasing demand," EcoGen's President Garrett Bain commented.

Kadenwood CEO and Co-Founder Erick Dickens seconded Bain, adding they intend to "continue to evolve as an organization, staying ahead of production and product trends."

"We look to the future with optimism, as we are confident that 2021 and beyond will continue to provide great success and opportunities for Kadenwood companies," he added.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Cannabis M&A News Markets Press Releases

