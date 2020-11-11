Flowr CFO Irina Hossu, Willow Founder Jill Ellsworth, CitizenGrown CEO Deepa Vora To Join Benzinga Cannabis Hour

This week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour will feature a trio of professionals, each one specializing in very different — but equally important — corners of the marijuana industry.

Irina Hossu will join the show. She was tapped by Flowr Corp. (OTC:FLWPF) as CFO earlier this year. Before joinging Flowr, Hossu had over 15 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods, beverage and alcohol and financial technology industries.

After Hossu, Willow Industries founder and CEO Jill Ellsworth will appear. Benzinga featured Ellsworth last year when we delved into the importance of cannabis decontamination.

Last but not least is CitizenGrown CEO Deepa Vora. The social justice expert will provide some perspective on the cannabis industry, product innovation, fairness and economic growth.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.

