fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.34
277.08
+ 2.24%
DIA
-0.20
294.62
-0.07%
SPY
+ 2.64
351.44
+ 0.75%
TLT
+ 0.56
154.60
+ 0.36%
GLD
-0.81
176.50
-0.46%

Green Thumb Reports $157M In Q3 Revenue Ahead Of 50th Store Milestone

byAnthony Noto
November 11, 2020 5:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF) reported a boost in revenue for the third quarter of 2020.

Revenue jumped 31.3% quarter-over-quarter and 131.1% year-over-year to $157.1 million, according to the Chicago-based cannabis company's earnings report Wednesday. 

It was an "excellent" three-month period, Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said, citing capital projects in Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio, and a "rebound" in both the Nevada and Massachusetts markets.

"We are poised to further benefit from the strong tailwinds driving a robust, multibillion-dollar marketplace,” he said. 

A Breakdown Of Green Thumb's Q3 

  • Gross margin for the third quarter 2020 was 55.4% compared to 53.2% for the prior quarter. 
  • Adjusted Operating EBITDA increased 50.2% to $53.2 million or 33.9% of revenue for the third quarter 2020 compared to $35.4 million or 29.6% of revenue for the prior quarter.
  • Current assets as of Sept. 30 totaled $159.1 million and included cash and cash equivalents of $78.1 million. Total debt outstanding was $97.1 million — $300,000 is due within 12 months.

Green Thumb recently sold a $79-million stake to an undisclosed investor. The company also plans to open its 50th retail location in the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Kovler also hyped up the company's post-election expansion plans. 

“The national election saw a green wave sweep across the country with five states — New Jersey, Montana, South Dakota, Arizona and Mississippi — all legalizing their respective cannabis programs," he said.

"New Jersey is great news for us as we think that legal market has the potential to mirror Illinois — a single state, multi-billion dollar legal cannabis market about to be born."

Green Thumb remains bullish on its strategic position and the long-term prospects of its business, the CEO said. 

Courtesy image.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Flowr CFO Irina Hossu, Willow Founder Jill Ellsworth, CitizenGrown CEO Deepa Vora To Join Benzinga Cannabis Hour

This week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour will feature a trio of professionals, each one specializing in very different — but equally important — corners of the marijuana industry. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 11, 2020

GAINERS: Halo Labs (OTCQX: AGEEF) shares closed up 30.43% at $0.05 read more

Cannabis Companies Have Raised 70% Less Money Than Last Year So Far

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. Each week the Tracker analyzes/aggregates all closed deals and allocates each transaction to one of twelve key industry sectors in which the deal occurred (from Cultivation to Brands), the region in which the deal occurred (country or U.S. read more

The MORE Act Gets A December Vote, But Don't Expect Much Else For Now

After the five-state ballot initiative sweep, marijuana's momentum kipped up after receiving a minor gut check in September when the House of Representatives punted a vote on the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement ( read more

TerrAscend, Green Thumb Each Open New Stores

TerrAscend Launches 5th California Store TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) has cut the ribbon on its eighth dispensary. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.