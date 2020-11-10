fbpx
QQQ
-5.05
293.64
-1.75%
DIA
+ 2.07
289.67
+ 0.71%
SPY
-0.85
355.47
-0.24%

Papa & Barkley Expands Edibles Offering With Releaf Chocolates

byJelena Martinovic
November 10, 2020 1:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley has introduced Releaf Chocolates, a new line of THC-rich edibles that contain Fair Trade Certified ingredients.

The products are soy-free, non-GMO, and Whole Plant Full Spectrum, with solventless fresh-pressed rosin.

The Eureka, California-based company made the products available in two versions: Milk Chocolate and 66% Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt.

The move comes months following Papa & Barkley's debut of the $400 million California edibles market. In July, the topicals and tinctures manufacturer launched its new line of edible products, dubbed Releaf Gummies, each containing 5 milligrams of THC.

"We're defining a space in the category for cannabis consumables made with better-for-you ingredients and designed specifically for a healthy lifestyle," the company's founder and executive chairman Adam Grossman commented.

Meantime, other companies in the space are increasingly leaning toward the cannabis edibles market, as it's projected to hit $4.1 billion by 2022.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) recently introduced an assortment of edible cannabis products to patients in Florida in August.

On Monday, Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) partnered with chocolatier company Choklat Inc. to enter the edibles market in Canada.

Both parties agreed to launch a cannabis-infused confectionery brand. The product offering would include a cannabis-infused confectionery brand.

Separately, Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) revealed Monday it would introduce the limited-edition season-inspired offerings, including Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles, for the upcoming holiday season.

The announcement came on the heels of confirming a CA$60.13 million underwritten public offering of its units.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Regulatory Update: Miss. Officials Denounce Cannabis Lawsuit, Texas Lawmakers Eye 2021

Mississippi officials want to disqualify the state's cannabis reform measure after 74.1% of voters said yes to medical legalization. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Pro Surfer Machado Endorses Ikänik; Indus And Sunday Scaries Have New CFOs

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. Surfing Icon Rob Machado Endorses Ikänik Life Ikänik Life tapped icon Rob Machado to endorse the brand. read more

MariMed Cannabis Revenue Jumps 220%, CEO Touts Edibles As 'Top Sellers'

Wellness-promoting cannabis company MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) has disclosed third-quarter 2020 financial results. read more

Organigram Confirms CA$60M Offering, Launches Holiday-Inspired Products

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) declared Tuesday an underwritten public offering of its units for gross proceeds amounting to a total of CA$60.13 million. read more

Delta 9 Acquires Saskatchewan Cannabis Store For $875K

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) has closed a deal for a retail cannabis store in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.