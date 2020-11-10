Papa & Barkley Expands Edibles Offering With Releaf Chocolates

Cannabis wellness company Papa & Barkley has introduced Releaf Chocolates, a new line of THC-rich edibles that contain Fair Trade Certified ingredients.

The products are soy-free, non-GMO, and Whole Plant Full Spectrum, with solventless fresh-pressed rosin.

The Eureka, California-based company made the products available in two versions: Milk Chocolate and 66% Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt.

The move comes months following Papa & Barkley's debut of the $400 million California edibles market. In July, the topicals and tinctures manufacturer launched its new line of edible products, dubbed Releaf Gummies, each containing 5 milligrams of THC.

"We're defining a space in the category for cannabis consumables made with better-for-you ingredients and designed specifically for a healthy lifestyle," the company's founder and executive chairman Adam Grossman commented.

Meantime, other companies in the space are increasingly leaning toward the cannabis edibles market, as it's projected to hit $4.1 billion by 2022.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) recently introduced an assortment of edible cannabis products to patients in Florida in August.

On Monday, Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) partnered with chocolatier company Choklat Inc. to enter the edibles market in Canada.

Both parties agreed to launch a cannabis-infused confectionery brand. The product offering would include a cannabis-infused confectionery brand.

Separately, Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI) (NASDAQ:OGI) revealed Monday it would introduce the limited-edition season-inspired offerings, including Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles, for the upcoming holiday season.

The announcement came on the heels of confirming a CA$60.13 million underwritten public offering of its units.

