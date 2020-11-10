fbpx
QQQ
-4.60
293.19
-1.59%
DIA
+ 1.14
290.60
+ 0.39%
SPY
-1.65
356.27
-0.47%
TLT
-0.83
156.89
-0.53%
GLD
+ 1.59
173.46
+ 0.91%

How The Pandemic Affected One Cannabis Company's Online Business

bySpencer Israel
November 10, 2020 10:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

As we all know by now, the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive shift in the way consumers spend money. Specifically, it caused a massive increase in e-commerce sales and an equally drastic decrease in sales at brick-and-mortar locations. 

This changing dynamic affected every industry—from retail to consumer goods to groceries—but the way it affected cannabis is unique. 

The cannabis industry, unlike most other industries, had a virtually non-existent e-commerce presence prior to 2020. This was by design. Regulations made it illegal to buy cannabis any other way besides physically going to a dispensary, and impractical for businesses to get ahead of the curve. 

But the pandemic changed that. Not only did states across the country classify dispensaries as essential businesses during the lockdown, but most of them authorized delivery in some way. Almost overnight, companies were forced to scale up online operations that were previously non-existent. 

This has resulted in a transformation of the industry, according to Erich Mauff, founder and co-president of multi-state operator Jushi Holdings (OTCQB:JUSHF). 

“COVID has been like nitroglycerine to online delivery,” he said. “No one adopted early because you didn’t need to. And suddenly you’re like ‘I want to get some product’ online. I think the amount of conversion we have, it’s not going back. It’s a little like Amazon. Once you used Amazon for the first or second time you’re like ‘I don’t think I’m going to use anything again.’”

According to Mauff, 86% of customer activity now happens on the company’s online or mobile platforms. And roughly 75% of customers are either placing their orders online or deciding what they want prior to going to the dispensary. 

“To me that’s an amazing statistic,” he said. “That’s a very big change of habits.”

How Jushi Invested In Digital

Fortunately for Mauff, the company had coincidentally decided prior to the pandemic to invest heavily in their online platform knowing that a shift to online would eventually come. 

“When we started in the cannabis industry three years ago, the law from the cannabis gurus was you had to have 5,000 square feet of retail,” he said. “It actually turns out that people like smaller stores with lots of points of sale, because people want to get in and out quickly. People don’t actually want to spend all day in the cannabis store sniffing jars. There’s a subset, but the much larger group wants to come in, get what they want, and leave. And if you can deliver that to them, most of the time they’ll be happy.”

This investment resulted in the relaunch of the company’s Beyond-Hello online platform in April, which provides real-time access to inventory and allows customers to make reservations. 

At the helm of that relaunch was Andreas Neumann, who was brought on as chief creative director in February. Neumann has a background in the fashion, film, music, advertising, and entertainment industries. 

“It couldn’t have been better timing,” Neumann said of the relaunch. “As you know everybody was at home, so launching an online platform in cannabis was an incredible opportunity. It increased our business overnight.”

‘It Was Overwhelming At First’

By chance, Jushi had been laying the groundwork for its online relaunch as far back as 2019. For Neumann, that involved studying how consumers were moving through Jushi stores and collecting as much data about customers as he could find. This meant ingesting metadata from sources like social media, Google reviews, Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN), Weedmaps, Leafly, and more. 

The idea was to use this information to map the customer journey and figure out how to make it as easy as possible for in-store and online customers. Those learnings, combined with the online ordering feature, have changed the entire business. Neumann said on the first morning after relaunching the Beyond-Hello site, they woke up to thousands of pre-orders

“It was overwhelming at first. I’ve never seen this in any other business. I’ve run e-commerce platforms for Jessica Simpson’s fashion line, for example. There would be times when Jessica tweeted and our traffic would go up. But then it would go down again. In this case, you have people who want your product and they want it 24 hours a day. The demand is overwhelming.”

Though it remains to be seen how the regulatory landscape and consumer behavior will change when life goes back to normal (whether that takes months or years), Neumann said the biggest long-term takeaway is just the fact that cannabis was allowed to be brought into the 21st century. 

“We’re living in the world of Doordash and Postmates where everybody expects everything to be frictionless. And then you go to the cannabis industry and it looks like a two-dimensional website like the 90s. That has changed overnight.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Interview

Related Articles

Al Harrington: Pot's Path To Legalization Is Plagued By 'One Major Issue'

Last week, marijuana legalization initiatives passed in five states: Arizona, Mississippi</ read more

Coffee Holding Co. Enters CBD Space Via Deal With The Jordre Well

In October, Coffee Holding Co. (NASDAQ: JVA) became the owner of 49% of The Jordre Well, a newly-formed CBD beverage company managed by the founders of Cannuka. The 50 year-old coffee roaster and distributor chose the Ohio-based Jordre Well as its new strategic partner. read more

Cannabis Reform Wins Big On Election Day, Bodes Well For Weed Industry

As the nation awaits final results for the U.S. Presidential election, it can be said with emphatic certainty that cannabis reform won on Nov. 3. read more

Psychedelics Company Delic Corp. To Go Public On The CSE

E-commerce and events company Delic Corp., which is focused on the psychedelics industry, recently announced it would be going public on the ‎Canadian Securities Exchange via a reverse takeover ( read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.