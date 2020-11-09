Sundial Partners With Choklat To Enter Canadian Edible Market

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) teamed up with chocolatier company Choklat Inc. to enter the edible market in Canada.

Sundial and Choklat opted to launch a cannabis-infused confectionary brand, including a wide range of chocolate bars, drinking chocolate, and infused sugar.

Under the sales and distribution deal, Calgary, Alberta-based Sundial would boost its product portfolio.

All products will contain 10 milligrams of THC, the company noted Monday.

Choklat agreed to manufacture and package the products. In addition, Sundial would then utilized its sales and distribution channels to commercialize products.

Both companies anticipate products to hit shelves in Alberta ahead of the holiday season.

Sundial CEO Zach George said that this collaboration allows them to "further leverage our sales and distribution capabilities and infrastructure with low capital intensity," calling Choklat "a reputable partner."

"For the past 12 years, Choklat has focused solely on innovation and quality, and we are excited to partner with Sundial and provide our premium products to the cannabis consumer," stated Brad Churchill, CEO of Choklat Inc.

Meanwhile, Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV:N) (OTCQB:NXTTF) opted for a similar move last year to enter the Canadian cannabis-infused edible market. The Toronto-based company purchased a 49% stake in Choklat in March 2019.

Courtesy image

