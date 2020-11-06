fbpx
QQQ
-0.54
294.93
-0.18%
DIA
-0.43
284.29
-0.15%
SPY
-0.10
350.29
-0.03%
TLT
-1.55
162.91
-0.96%
GLD
+ 0.23
182.76
+ 0.13%

Curaleaf Completes Purchase Of ATG's Massachusetts Facilities, Sells Maryland Assets

byNina Zdinjak
November 6, 2020 11:56 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:CURLF) finalized the purchase transaction of Alternative Therapies Group's licensed cultivation and processing facility in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

Expanding its Cultivation Operations in Massachusetts

The acquisition agreement, confirmed Thursday, was first signed back in August of 2018. Last month, Curaleaf gained approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to close the deal.

With this addition of 53,600 square foot cultivation and processing facility, Curaleaf now runs 157,600 square feet of cultivation operations in Massachusetts.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts-based cannabis company is now said to be the only cannabis operator in the state with two adult-use cultivation licenses, two adult-use processing licenses, and the maximum-allowed three adult-use dispensary licenses.

Relating to the purchase, Alternative Therapies Group's dispensaries based in Salem, Salisbury, Amesbury, have been “spun off” and will further run as part of the Alternative Therapies Group's brand.

"With the acquisition of ATG's grow and processing operations, we'll be adding 53,600 square feet of capacity to our existing 104,000 square feet capacity in Massachusetts," Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi stated. "The Amesbury facility is fully built out, operational, and will be immediately accretive to our production capabilities in Massachusetts, which, according to Cannabis Benchmarks, currently commands the second highest wholesale flower prices in the nation." 

“Optimizing It’s Vertically Integrated Presence in Maryland”

Separately, Curaleaf also disclosed Friday a couple of asset divestitures in Maryland for a total of $31.5 million in proceeds.

The company announced it has signed definitive papers to sell its interests in HMS cultivation and processor in Maryland for $27.5 million to TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF). This consideration consists of $25 million in cash and a $2.5 million interest bearing Note, due and payable to Curaleaf in 2022.

The transaction will get completed once all the requirements, such as regulatory approval by the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission are collected. Once finalized, it will enable Curaleaf to further prepare for the planned purchase of Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness, LLC that runs cultivation and processing facility in Taneytown, and a dispensary in Gaithersburg.

Additionaly, Curaleaf reported it has sold Curaleaf Maryland Inc. that owns a processing license in Cumberland for $4 million.

“The asset sales we announce today will allow us to optimize Curaleaf's vertically integrated presence in Maryland within the regulation which limits operators to a single grow and single processor," Lusardi said. "Overall, the Maryland market continues to see impressive growth with over 115,000 certified cannabis patients. The actions we are taking aim to further strengthen Curaleaf's position as a leading cannabis operator in Maryland as well as reaffirm our commitment to best serving our customers across the state."

Related links:

GTI, Curaleaf Execs Discuss What The Election Means For The Cannabis Industry

Curaleaf Continues To Expand, Brands Dispensary Locations in Connecticut

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Entrepreneurship Asset Sales Markets General

Related Articles

Feather Company Taps Former Aurora Exec Shane Morris To Its Board

Cannabis hardware company Feather Company Ltd. has welcomed Morris and Associates Consulting's CEO, Dr. Shane Morris, to its board. read more

Harborside To Enhance Cultivation Facility And Commence Clone Sales

California-based cannabis retailer Harborside Inc. (CSE: HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF) will begin enhancing one of its greenhouses at its 47-acre integrated production campus in Salinas, California. read more

Five States Legalize Cannabis; Markets Expected To Reach $3.1B

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 5, 2020

GAINERS: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares closed up 41.21% at $6.26 read more

Earnings Update: Cronos Confirms 96% Revenue Growth, New CEO; IIP Generates $34.3M In Q3

Cronos Touts Uptick In Revenue, Appoints New CEO read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.