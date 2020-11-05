fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.48
279.43
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 5.32
273.24
+ 1.91%
SPY
+ 6.53
337.13
+ 1.9%
TLT
+ 0.28
160.80
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 4.16
174.67
+ 2.33%

Earnings Update: Cronos Confirms 96% Revenue Growth, New CEO; IIP Generates $34.3M In Q3

byJelena Martinovic
November 5, 2020 4:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cronos Touts Uptick In Revenue, Appoints New CEO

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) (TSX:CRON) revealed Thursday its consolidated net revenue for the third quarter amounted to approximately $11.4 million. That's up by $5.6 million or 96% on a yearly basis.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, net revenue was $29.7 million. That's an 80% year-over-year increase.

The revenue increase can be attributed to the growth in the adult-use Canadian cannabis market, incorporation of the Redwood acquisition in the company's financial results, and contributions from the Israeli medical cannabis market.

The Toronto-based company opted to purchase four of Redwood Holding Group's subsidiaries last year for $300 million.

Cronos also reported a gross loss of $1.5 million in the quarter, down by 51% compared to the same period last year.

In addition, its operating loss was $41.2 million, up by 31% year-over-year.

In September, the company welcomed consumer goods industry veteran Kurt Schmidt as its new CEO, replacing Mike Gorenstein, who was appointed to Executive Chairman.

"We look forward to continuing to launch innovative cannabinoid products in Canada and to expand our portfolio of U.S. hemp-derived CBD brands," Schmidt disclosed.

Meantime, last month, the company launched a new CBD skincare brand dubbed Happy Dance. The brand is co-founded with Kristen Bell, an actress, and New York Times best-selling author.

IIP Q3 Revenue Spikes 197% YoY, Investments To Drive Growth

On the heels of entering into a sale-leaseback deal with Phoenix-based 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE:FFNT) (OTCQX:FFNTF), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) reported Wednesday its total revenues spiked 197% year-over-year to $34.3 million in the third quarter.

For the quarter, net income was $18.9 million. In addition, adjusted funds from operations were at roughly $27.9 million.

As of Sept. 30, the Sand Diego cannabis REIT had around $161.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $451.2 million in short-term investments.

Over the quarter, IIP purchased five properties located in Florida, Michigan, and New Jersey and provided additional funding for building out and expansion of facilities at seven properties across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The total price of transactions amounted to $180.3 million.

The facilities are operated by IIP's tenants, including Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:COLXF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF), Holistic Industries Inc., Parallel, and PharmaCann Inc., to name a few.

The most recent deals include a $6.2 million lease deal with Holistic for a property in Detroit's vicinity and a $19.6 million purchase of a property in Lakeland, Florida, under the agreement with Parallel's associate.

In July, IIP entered into long-term triple-net leases with Columbia Care’s subsidiaries for the two properties in New Jersey, on the heels of a $5.5 million deal with Curaleaf for a property in Blue Anchor.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News REIT Markets Press Releases Real Estate

Related Articles

Aphria, Anticipating Fed Legalization, Enters US Via $300M StreetWater Deal

Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) decided to present its charms on the American ground through the acquisition of SW Brewing Co. LLC in a deal worth around $300 million. read more

Next Green Wave Reports $1M Adjusted EBITDA In October, Over $1.7M In Revenue

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (​CSE: NGW​) (​OTCQX: NXGWF​) reported Thursday it has generated over $1.7 million in revenues for October. Its cash costs for the period amounted to around $700 000. read more

GTI, Curaleaf Execs Discuss What The Election Means For The Cannabis Industry

Despite the veil of uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Presidential election, the cannabis industry remains upbeat with the votes it received in five key states. read more

8x World Wakeboarding Champion Harley Clifford Partners With CBD Co. Socati

CBD producer Socati Corp. has partnered with eight-time world wakeboarding champion Harley Clifford. read more

Ayr Strategies Makes An Arizona Play On Heels Of Adult-Use Vote

Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF) has recognized Arizona’s marijuana market potential. The Toronto-based cannabis company purchased a vertically integrated operation in the Copper State that includes both growing and processing facilities as well as three licensed dispensaries. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.