How Cannabis-Based Therapeutics By InnoCan Pharma Could Treat COVID-19

InnoCan Pharma joined a panel of cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe at Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. Click here for more coverage of this event with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.

If there was ever a time when the world looked at pharmaceutical companies with capes, and not with horns, it is now.

The pandemic has triggered a global race to find a treatment for COVID-19 with many pharmaceutical companies researching potential vaccines and treatments.

As per studies, although COVID-19 affects different organs in the body, the high mortality rates are mainly caused by the effect of the lungs, causing pneumonia that rapidly progresses to acute respiratory distress syndrome and can further result in respiratory failure and in severe cases, death.

In the cannabis industry, pharma companies are well aware of the therapeutic applications of the plant. But, can its properties be considered apt to fight lung inflammation caused by COVID-19?

InnoCan Pharma certainly thinks so.

InnoCan Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops products that harness the unique properties of Cannabinoids combined with smart delivery formulations. The company is headquartered in Canada while its operations and research and development activities are based in Israel.

Iris Bincovich, the CEO and Co-Founder of InnoCan, shared the latest progress made by the company at Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

“We are changing the way people are looking at cannabinoids in the pharma market through product innovation. We are developing novel delivery system based on exosomes targeting COVID-19. In another project, we are the first company, as far as we know, putting Cannabidiol (CBD) in an injectable form,” said Bincovich.

InnoCan has utilized the anti-inflammatory potential of CBD that can be driven by exosomes which can act as targeted missiles to damaged areas in the lungs and other tissues caused by the coronavirus. CLX, which stands for Cannabinoid Loaded Exosomes, is the name given to this cutting-edge approach. CLX may have the potential of wide applications in other therapeutic areas including the central nervous system (CNS).

The patent application for the CLX was filed on April 6th, 2020, and is pending approval. The company’s approach and findings have recently been backed by two world-renowned journals — Journal of Stem Cell Research & Therapy and Journal of Cellular & Molecular Medicine on October 15th, 2020.

Other Proprietary Patent-Pending Formulation By InnoCan

In addition to the research and development of the treatment of COVID-19 by using CBD loaded exosomes, InnoCan Pharma also operates in two other segments.

Use of CBD-loaded liposomes to provide pain relief and treat epilepsy

InnoCan has made strides in the research and development of the use of CBD-loaded liposomes to provide pain relief and treat epilepsy and other central nervous system disorders.

The formulation involves a unique CBD-loaded Liposome Platform Technology (LPT) facilitating exact dosing, released into the bloodstream. This was developed by Professor Barenholz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The Patent application for the LPT was filed on October 7th, 2019, and is pending approval.

“On October 9th, 2020, we announced that an animal study on mice demonstrated a prolonged release of CBD into the blood for at least three weeks after one administration. InnoCan Pharma’s one injection per month may replace daily consumption of CBD,” said Bincovich.

Sale of branded CBD-integrated pharmaceutical and topical treatment products

InnoCan has developed several premium lines of derma cosmetic products under the brand name Shir. The products contain a tailored blend of concentrated ingredients formulated with CBD. The company’s unique Hemp integrated Derma Cosmetic collection is tapping into the synergetic effect of Hemp together with other active ingredients like Hyaluronic acid which is known for its anti-aging characteristics.

“Regarding the derma cosmetic products, we are in dialogue with distributors worldwide. We have already signed distributors in Europe (UK, Switzerland, and Italy among others). The OTC is going to be launched in the U.S. at the beginning of 2021, under a Synony brand for the U.S.,” said Bincovich.

InnoCan also offers fast relief and fast absorbed CBD Spray under the brand name Relief & Go. The spray contains 250 mg of isolated CBD with magnesium as a muscle relaxant, menthol, and camphor as analgesics to soothe the muscles before and after sports activity.

Image courtesy of InnoCan Pharma

