President Of Halo Labs On Cannabis Market Trends And Advice For Young Female Entrepreneurs

Halo Labs Inc (OTC:AGEEF) is a multi-state operator that develops and manufactures cannabis oils and concentrates. In addition to being an MSO, the company is also a multi-country operator given its recent acquisitions of Bophelo Bioscience and the U.K.’s Canmart.

President of Halo Labs Katie Field spoke on some of the positive developments happening in the U.K. Among those developments is an expansion of access to cannabis for medical patients and a policy project to do patient enrollments.

“That’s where our focus is, is with that patient growth and with limited manufacturing in the country,” said Field. “When you familiarize yourself with the market research that’s out there, the U.K. is just a very promising market.”

Market Trends

Since the start of COVID, many executives in the space have noted shifts in both the market and consumer buying trends.

“We’ve actually seen a shift towards edibles. We’ve seen that play out in both Oregon and California and we’ve also seen sort of a return to flower in general,” said Field. “That’s been an interesting trend to observe and one we’ve tried to stay at the forefront of.”

Another notable trend, similar to the alcohol industry, is that consumers are going towards more cost-affordable products.

“In Oregon, that’s always been our bread and butter. We’ve always tried to provide quality products at an affordable price. It’s always kind of been what we’ve tried to do with Hush,” she said.

Hush is a brand under the Halo Lab’s umbrella that specializes in edibles. The brand recently released 10-piece units of cannabis-infused Hush gummies to dispensaries in California at a wholesale list sale price of $6.50.

“One thing, particularly in the California market … that’s been our focus, is not going away from quality and price and marrying the two to provide affordable products,” said Field. “We always do that with our Hush line, but definitely, we’ve been looking at branded products as well.”

Woman In Cannabis

As a female executive in the cannabis space, Field was asked about what advice she had for other women aspiring to be in a leadership role.

Field quoted a commencement speech given by Steve Jobs at her college graduation ceremony. Jobs famously said that “You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something ‒ your gut, life, karma, or whatever.”

Field elaborated on Jobs’ point saying, “A lot of us take traditional and nontraditional paths to get to where we are but if we follow our interests and our passions, looking back, everything makes sense.”

She went on to say, “I really abide by the lean in philosophy, but selective lean in. You can prioritize depending on, ‘it’s time for me to focus on my family,’ or ‘it’s time for me to focus on my work,’ and over time you just get to where you need to be and it all starts with knowing what your passions are and following your heart.”

