Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 4, 2020

GAINERS:

(NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 8.46% at $133.47 Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) shares closed up 6.7% at $95.85

(OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 6.56% at $0.33 SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed up 6.29% at $1.09

(NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 6% at $13.96 Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares closed up 5.31% at $87.71

(OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 5.28% at $17.94 World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares closed up 4.77% at $91.07

(NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 34.7% at $1.11 The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed up 2.94% at $162.99

LOSERS:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTC:IMLFF) shares closed down 11.8% at $4.67

(NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 10.87% at $2.46 Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares closed down 9.59% at $4.43

(NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 9.37% at $6.00 Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed down 8.28% at $5.54

(NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 7.46% at $1.24 Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) shares closed down 7.32% at $18.99

(OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 5.89% at $0.60 Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed down 5.29% at $0.16

(NYSE:BE) shares closed down 5.06% at $13.80 Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 5.01% at $2.94

