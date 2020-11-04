fbpx
QQQ
+ 12.98
261.67
+ 4.73%
DIA
+ 7.24
267.39
+ 2.64%
SPY
+ 10.71
325.21
+ 3.19%
TLT
+ 3.06
154.60
+ 1.94%
GLD
-1.20
180.10
-0.67%

Cramer Weighs In On Cannabis Sector Selloff

byJayson Derrick
November 4, 2020 12:54 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cannabis stocks were mostly trading lower Wednesday and for good reason: a "blue wave" result from Tuesday's presidential election isn't going to transpire, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

What Happened: Heading into Tuesday's election, a major Democratic victory across multiple branches of the government was considered to be a major catalyst for cannabis stocks.

"There was a belief that a blue wave would immediately mean that everybody can start smoking recreationally and drinking," Cramer said.

Arizona, Montana, South Dakota and New Jersey all legalized recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

See Also: Oregon Becomes First US State To Decriminalize Drug Possession, Begins Psilocybin Program

Why It's Important: Many people were excited over the prospect of a Democratic-controlled House and Senate working with a Biden White House to quickly transform the weed sector into a "legitimate industry" but "that is not happening," according to Cramer.

Republicans retained key Senate seats, dashing Democrats' hopes to flip the Senate.

Here is a summary of how some of the more notable cannabis stocks were trading early Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) down 9.7% at $4.44.

Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA) down 0.6% at $4.96.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) down 5.9% at $19.24.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) down 6.7% at $5.64.

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) down 7.4% at $6.12.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Politics Small Cap Markets Media General

Related Articles

Scotts Miracle Gro: Picks And Shovels Play For Joe Biden Win, Marijuana Legislation

Scotts Miracle Gro is best known for its market leading brands Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho. The company’s ownership of Hawthorne Gardening Company, a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing make the company an interesting play for the 2020 election. read more

What A Contested Election Could Mean For Weed's Path To Legalization In 5 States

Voters are considering a number of cannabis ballot initiatives nationally on their presidential election ballots. Voters in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana — where there are existing medical cannabis markets — will consider legalizing adult use. read more

Deep Six Opens New Store In Pennsylvania, Citing Close Proximity To N.J. And Delaware

Women-managed CBD shop Deep Six will open another store at a brand new location in Ridley, Pennsylvania. It is a strategically wise chosen location, considering the proximity of Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware. read more

Montana Embraces Recreational Marijuana, S.D. Legalizes Both Medical And Adult-Use

Montana has become the 14th U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana.  A majority of voters in the Treasure State, 58%, voted in favor of the initiative during the Tuesday election. read more

Oregon Becomes First US State To Decriminalize Drug Possession, Begins Psilocybin Program

Voters in Oregon have approved two measures that mark an unprecedented change in the history of U.S. drug policy. Measure 110, which passed with 58.8% positive votes, decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of all illegal drugs. It also creates a support program for drug abuse and addiction.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.