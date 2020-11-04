Deep Six Opens New Store In Pennsylvania, Citing Close Proximity To N.J. And Delaware

Women-managed CBD shop Deep Six will open another store at a brand new location in Ridley, Pennsylvania.

It is a strategically wise chosen location, considering the proximity of Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware.

Last year, Deep Six opened stores in Virginia and South Carolina. This year, it has decided to expand further in its home state of Pennsylvania.

It is said that Deep Six locations have been popular both for the quality and the abundance of CBD and cannabis-related products.

"It's only a short drive from my alma maters, St. James High School and Widener University. Local Philly stores are a chance to help our neighbors," Nick Kruczaj, the president of Deep Six, an Air Force Veteran and a lifelong Delco native said. "There are many who either cannot or will not seek a medical marijuana card. It feels great to come home."

CBD enthusiasts are welcomed to Deep Six stores with a sign that says “No Med Card? No Problem!”

"It was an opportunity that we just couldn't pass up," said Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six. "We keep broadening our scope — carrying more CBD and now Delta 8 THC products, as well. This location will make our store much more convenient for customers in Philadelphia and Delaware County."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.