fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.48
279.43
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 5.32
273.24
+ 1.91%
SPY
+ 6.53
337.13
+ 1.9%
TLT
+ 0.28
160.80
+ 0.17%
GLD
+ 4.16
174.67
+ 2.33%

Washington DC Decriminalizes Psychedelic Plants, Fungi

byNatan Ponieman
November 4, 2020 8:51 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Voters in the District of Columbia have approved an initiative that aims to effectively decriminalize the use of several psychedelic substances.

Initiative 81 makes non-commercial possession, distribution, purchase and cultivation of psychedelic and hallucinogenic plants and fungi a lowest law enforcement priority for the Metropolitan Police Department.

The measure also creates a “non-binding public call upon the DC Attorney General and U.S. Attorney for DC to cease prosecution of criminal charges involving these substances,” which are also referred to as “entheogens.”

The ballot initiative was approved by 76% of voters.

An Initiative Driven by Grassroots Support

“Initiative 81’s success was driven by grassroots support from DC voters,” said Initiative 81 Proposer Melissa Lavasani in a press release. Lavasani is also Chairwoman of Decriminalize Nature DC, a nonprofit that backed the initiative’s campaign.

“We are thrilled that DC residents voted to support common sense drug policy reforms that help end part of the war on drugs while ensuring that DC residents benefiting from plant and fungi medicines are not police targets,” she said.

The measure encompasses Psilocybe mushrooms, which contain psilocybin; the Iboga plant that produces the hallucinogen ibogaine; the mescaline-producing Peyote cactus and a shamanic beverage called Ayahuasca, which contains N,N-Dimethyltryptamine, also referred to as DMT.

As opposed to other scheduled drugs, these hallucinogens can be found in nature, have no addictive potential and are being researched for their efficacy in the treatment of several mental conditions.

Initiative 81 does not change penalties regarding these plants, nor does it allow commercial sales. However, shifting them to a lowest law enforcement priority allows patients who already use these plants in a therapeutic context, as well as citizens who engage in spiritual practices with these drugs, to use them without fear of prosecution.

Photo by Ridwan Meah on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government Regulations Health Care Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Ayr Strategies Makes An Arizona Play On Heels Of Adult-Use Vote

Ayr Strategies (OTCQX: AYRSF) has recognized Arizona’s marijuana market potential. The Toronto-based cannabis company purchased a vertically integrated operation in the Copper State that includes both growing and processing facilities as well as three licensed dispensaries. read more

Oregon Becomes First US State To Decriminalize Drug Possession, Begins Psilocybin Program

Voters in Oregon have approved two measures that mark an unprecedented change in the history of U.S. drug policy. Measure 110, which passed with 58.8% positive votes, decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of all illegal drugs. It also creates a support program for drug abuse and addiction.  read more

Mississippi Voters Choose Initiative 65, Clearing Medical Marijuana's Path To Market

More than 609,000 voters in Mississippi — 74.1% — have voted in favor of medical marijuana. The total number of votes hovered 822,000. read more

Arizona Voters Approve Proposition 207, Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

A majority of Arizona voters have voted "yes" for recreational cannabis. read more

Psyched: St. Vincent OKs Psychedelics Program, Delic To Go Public, Field Trip Drug Update

Saint Vincent Okays Psychedelic Initiative The Caribbean country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has approved an initiative to incentivize psychedelic research and wellness.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.