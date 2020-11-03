fbpx
Trulieve On Its Way To Hit Milestone, Opens 67th Store

byJelena Martinovic
November 3, 2020 2:14 pm
Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is launching another store in Florida.

The new dispensary — located at 638 Oakfield Drive in Brandon — is the 67th retail location for the Tallahassee-based company.

Moreover, it's Trulieve's fourth location in Hillsborough County.

The debut in Brandon comes on the heels of other store openings in Bradenton and Punta Gorda. Offerings include both THC and CBD products, including edibles, smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, and vaporizers, to name a few.

Trulieve provides a home delivery service. It also offers in-store pickup at its 65 retail locations within the Sunshine State.

As always, on opening day, patients can enjoy a 25% in-store discount at the new store.

Kim Rivers, who helms the company as CEO, said Tuesday that "access plays a huge role."

"Opening stores in areas without a dispensary like Brandon is more than being the first, it's about actively connecting with a community," Rivers continued. "We've developed an incredible relationship with our supportive Truliever family throughout Hillsborough, and we're pleased to continue expanding access to patients in the area for many years to come."

Trulieve also has operations in Pennsylvania, including two cannabis startups, PurePenn LLC and Pioneer Leasing & Consulting LLC Keystone Relief Centers LLC, which is doing business as Solevo Wellness.

Trulieve purchased both businesses in September for $46 million and $20 million, respectively.

