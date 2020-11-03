fbpx
Illinois Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Surpass Half A Billion In Less Than A Year

Nina Zdinjak
November 3, 2020 3:03 pm
Illinois adult-use cannabis sales have been noticeably increasing month over month, reaching the highest point in October with a total amount of $75.28 million.

Out of those $75.28 million, around $55 million came from in-state consumers, and almost $21 million from out-of-state tourists.

October sales have beaten September ones by around $8 million, and those in January by $36 million.

More importantly, these sales have hit the key benchmark of half a million dollars worth of cannabis products since the start of adult-use sales in the state in January, reports Marijuana Moment.

The importance of a “recession-proof” and/or “pandemic-proof” market such as cannabis (now proven to be) is also seen in taxes. According to the outlet, Illinois has also reached a marijuana tax milestone, surprising $100 million in revenue, with state officials aiming to use it to support especially those communities mostly affected by the drug war.

Furthermore, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced he plans to pardon more people with prior cannabis-related convictions, as he did last year, when he pardoned more than 11,000 people, writes Marijuana Moment.

It will be interesting to see if voters in other states will have these economic parameters in mind when deciding on marijuana legalization today.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

