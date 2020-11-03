fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.23
263.75
+ 2.31%
DIA
+ 6.40
262.80
+ 2.38%
SPY
+ 7.44
322.72
+ 2.25%
TLT
-1.26
159.84
-0.79%
GLD
+ 0.99
176.91
+ 0.56%

Perfect Timing? Harvest Health Adds 3 Ariz. Medical Cannabis Licenses As State Considers Vote

byNina Zdinjak
November 3, 2020 10:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF) adds three more medical marijuana licenses in the state of Arizona to its portfolio possibly anticipating a favorable outcome of today’s voting on the legalization of adult-use in the state.

In the case of adult-use legalization, it is reasonable to assume that existing cannabis companies in the state will be prioritized.

"What we've seen across the country is when a state has a fairly robust medical marijuana market and the public is accustomed to having cannabis commerce in their communities, they are more open to voting for full legalization," Kris Krane, founder at 4Front Ventures, said in a recent episode of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour. "In fact, Arizona is now the largest medical-only market in the United States — you can't drive through Phoenix without seeing billboards for dispensaries and medical cannabis products."

What’s more, BDS Analytics predicts that with legalization, the state could be earning an extra $711 million in adult use spending by 2024.

In 2016, just about 52% of Arizona voters opposed a rec vote in 2016, keeping it medicinal only.

The new license additions boost the number of the Harvest medical marijuana licenses in the state to 18. They came through the final settlement of its dispute with Devine Hunter and its affiliates.

In February last year, the company reported an agreement to purchase six licenses in Arizona from Devine, and then in March 2020, it had to commence litigation proceedings against Devine to push for the closing of the acquisition.

The settlement is now resolved with Devine Holdings having to repay $10.45 million to Harvest, and Harvest acquiring three vertical medical cannabis licenses, whilst also gaining a right of first refusal for four additional licenses in Arizona.

"We are pleased to settle this dispute without payment of any additional capital and we are very excited to focus on bringing three new locations online as soon as practicable," Harvest CEO Steve White said. "We look forward to expanding our retail presence and reaching more patients in our home state of Arizona."

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Acreage Gets $28M In Funds Under Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Multi-state cannabis operator Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF) has obtained first funding from a group of lenders for a “first advance” of $28 million under a Senior Secured Term Loan Facility. read more

Scotts Miracle Gro: Picks And Shovels Play For Joe Biden Win, Marijuana Legislation

Scotts Miracle Gro is best known for its market leading brands Scotts, Miracle-Gro and Ortho. The company’s ownership of Hawthorne Gardening Company, a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing make the company an interesting play for the 2020 election. read more

Marijuana For Migraines: What To Know

This article was originally published on The Cannigma, and appears here with permission. read more

Weed On The Ballot: 5 States Consider Cannabis, And One Is 'A True Toss-Up'

These days, there is a lot of focus on which states are red, blue, purple or likely to switch in the presidential election.  Benzinga Cannabis is zeroing in on "green" states. Voters in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana — where there are existing medical cannabis markets — are considering the legalization of adult-use. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 2, 2020

GAINERS: Nova Mentis Life Science (PINK: LIBFF) shares closed up 21.74% at $0.15 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.