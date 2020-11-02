fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
269.38
+ 0%
DIA
+ 4.31
260.90
+ 1.63%
SPY
+ 3.43
323.26
+ 1.05%
TLT
+ 1.01
156.57
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 1.66
174.51
+ 0.94%

CURE Secures $10M In Financing To Back Sera Labs' Growth

byJelena Martinovic
November 2, 2020 2:27 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB:CURR) has secured $10 million in financing through the issuance of convertible notes.

The Oxnard, California-based company already raised $4 million under the first tranche of financing.

CURE agreed to refund the commitment in cash only. Otherwise, notes are subject to the conversion upon the election of the investor at $1.32 per share.

The company intends to utilize the proceeds to “achieve a number of key company goals and sets the stage for making 2021 a breakout year,” CEO Rob Davidson noted Monday.

“We have already set in motion the steps needed to drive progress in two key areas: driving strong sales growth of newly acquired Sera Labs, and advancing our clinical pharmaceutical pipeline, particularly CURE’s lead clinical development program for CUREfilm Blue (our trademarked name for sildenafil, or generic Viagra, to treat erectile dysfunction on our novel oral thin film technology),” Davidson further explained.

CURE purchased CBD products company Sera Labs Inc. in September for $20 million. Under the deal, the company agreed to invest $4 million in working capital to boost Sera Lab’s growth.

The company also said it would fulfill all regulatory requirements, including filing a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to register the reselling of the common stock’s shares issued upon notes’ conversion.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Canopy Growth On Upcoming Cannabis Legislation And Diversity In The Industry

This special presentation from Canopy Growth comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 15. read more

What A Contested Election Could Mean For Weed's Path To Legalization In 5 States

Voters are considering a number of cannabis ballot initiatives nationally on their presidential election ballots. Voters in New Jersey, Arizona and Montana — where there are existing medical cannabis markets — will consider legalizing adult use. read more

Eve & Co. Launches Cannabis-Infused Bath Bombs 'To Empower And Soothe Women'

Female-focused brand Eve & Co Inc. (OTCQX: EEVVF) completed its first shipment of cannabis-infused bath bombs to the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation. read more

TerrAscend Earnings Report Boasts 90% YoY Net Sales Increase

Net sales at TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) amounted to CA$51 million in the company's third quarter earnings report for 2020. read more

Liberty Health Opens Store In St. Augustine, 27th In Florida

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) is cutting the ribbon on yet another store in Florida. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.