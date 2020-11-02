Liberty Health Opens Store In St. Augustine, 27th In Florida

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF) is cutting the ribbon on yet another store in Florida.

The move was announced just days after the company's CEO, Victor Mancebo, opted to resign.

The new dispensary — located at 2198 A1A South in St.Augustine — is the company's 27th dispensary. It's also the first store the Toronto-based company opted to launch in St. Johns County.

"We pride ourselves on superior customer service, a modern and comfortable shopping experience and carrying a wide variety of sought-after products and high-quality brands like Seed Junky Genetics and its award-winning cannabis strains," George Gremse, the company's interim CEO, said Monday.

The company partnered with the California-based Seed Junky Genetics in August. Under the deal, Liberty agreed to distribute and sell SJG's proprietary strains portfolio within Florida.

Besides At. Augustine store – which is next to one of the most expensive and popular beaches in the Sunshine State – Liberty intends to launch additional retail locations in the months and the year to come.

Meantime, the company opened additional dispensaries earlier this year, including stores in Stuart and Jacksonville Beach.

The company also said it expects to keep up with the demand by utilizing its LHS360 cultivation and manufacturing facility in Gainesville.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.