Flora Growth Inks Distribution Deal In Latin America

Vertically integrated cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. confirmed Monday that its Mind Naturals CBD skincare brand would be available in up to 111 Falabella stores across Latin America.

Under the distribution deal with Flora's Flora Beauty division, founded by former Miss Universe Paulina Vega and retailer Grupo SACI Falabella (BCS: FALABELLA), Mind Naturals products will be initially sold in 15 physical retail locations in Colombia.

The product offering would be available via Falabella's e-commerce channels, Linio and Falabella.com.

The Toronto-based company noted that this deal is an opportunity for Flora Beauty to expand its reach within Latin America, including markets in Brazil, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Argentina, to name a few.

"The addition of Mind Naturals products to Falabella's portfolio represents a massive step in the growth of Flora Beauty's inaugural brand," disclosed Flora President of Consumer Goods Luis Merchan.

By partnering with one of the "largest retailers in Latin America," Flora can "reach a maximum number of target consumers and more importantly, that those consumers can access the high-quality and sustainable beauty and skincare products they desire," Merchan added.

As Flora's beauty and cosmetics division, Flora Beauty manufactures CBD-based beauty and skincare products. Besides Mind Naturals, AWE is another Flora Beauty's brand produced using its CBD-oil.

"We're focused on creating a product from high-quality organic ingredients — products that have been derived from the Colombian Amazon and Colombian Jungle," Flora Growth's CEO Damian Lopez told Benzinga.

