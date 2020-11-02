Sensi Brands' Station House Pre-Rolls Reach Ontario Cannabis Consumers

Sensi Brands Inc. declared Monday that its Station House Pre-Rolls are now available to cannabis consumers in Ontario.

These premium pre-rolls can now be purchased via provincial retailers and the Ontario Cannabis Store.

It is said that Station House offers “quality cannabis at everyday fares”, and its single-strain 0.5 gram pre-rolls are offered in 6, 12, 18, and 24 pre-roll multi packs, with a humidity device to help stay fresh.

Two strains are being promoted by Station House, those being Amnesia Haze (19% THC Sativa) and OG Kush (19% THC Indica), offering its consumers various high-THC options, but with constant potency in the range of 16-22% THC.

“The launch of Station House is an important achievement for Sensi Brands, as we target a significant consumer segment in both size and spend — experienced, value-seeking cannabis enthusiasts — by delivering on their key needs within the underserved pre-roll category,” Tony Giorgi, CEO of Sensi Brands, said in a statement.

“We’ve established a very robust ecosystem of leading licensed cultivators combined with our own in-house premium cultivation capability to ensure a continued supply of potent, high-quality cannabis grown to our specifications for Station House products. With our in-house automation and processing capabilities, we can offer unique products like our signature multi-packs at practical and competitive price points for the consumer.”

Giorgi added they are being “excited to launch Station House in Ontario and look forward to expanding distribution across the country.”

