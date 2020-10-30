Harvest Health Opens 8th Pennsylvania Store In King of Prussia

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is cutting the ribbon on its eight store in Pennsylvania.

The new store is located at 826 W Dekalb Pike in King of Prussia.

Harvest CEO Steve White said Friday that they are delighted to launch yet another retail location in the Keystone State.

"We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets," he added.

Besides the newly opened store, Harvest Health operates several other stores in Pennsylvania, including dispensaries in Camp Hill, Harrisburg, Johnstown, Scranton, and Reading, as well as the retail location in Cranberry Township, which is opened recently.

The company has been increasing its footprint in Arizona as well, by launching a store in Phoenix, on the heels of selling Darwin Brands to Fibonacci Brands.

The Tempe, Arizona-based headquartered company recently finalized a dispensary sale to High Times Holding Corp. in June.

According to the deal, which underwent changes earlier, Harvest sold only 10 out of the announced 13 dispensaries for $67.5 million.

Courtesy image

