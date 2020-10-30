fbpx
QQQ
-8.98
285.37
-3.25%
DIA
-4.59
271.23
-1.72%
SPY
-6.82
336.90
-2.07%
TLT
-1.01
160.15
-0.63%
GLD
+ 0.88
174.56
+ 0.5%

A United Nations Vote On Cannabis Recommendations Would Be Historic

byAndrew Ward
October 30, 2020 2:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) is slated to vote on cannabis recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) on Dec. 2.

The vote casts a decision on a series of recommendations for THC and CBD products, including pharmaceutical cannabis products like Marinol, Syndros and Sativex.

If passed, the effects could be significant for consumers and the global industry.

Related link: An Extraordinary International Misunderstanding: The UN's International Narcotics Control Board's Cannabis Quotas Are Not What The Media Portrays

What’s In The Recommendations?

Among its recommendations, the WHO calls for all forms of THC to be removed from the drug convention of 1961, placing it with cannabis in Schedule 1, the least restrictive classification by UN standards. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical cannabis medications would be placed in Schedule 3.

The vote among the 53 participating member states was delayed in March 2020 but was delayed — the second instance.

After being introduced by the WHO in January 2019, the first decision to delay came down in February 2019 when several member nations, including the United States requested more time for consideration.

Despite the delays, Jessica Steinberg, a University of Oxford PhD student in socio-legal studies with a speciality in cannabis activism, believes the vote will occur this time around.

Steinberg, a UN delegate at the Commission of Narcotic Drugs, calls the first-time evaluation and consultation of cannabis historic.

She highlighted the CBD parameters of particular interest. "As if agreed upon, it would be the first cannabinoid to not be included in the treaties and would welcome global trade flows," Steinberg stated.

The CBD is also of interest as it is a separate vote from the other recommendations. A simple majority is needed for it to pass.

That said, the vote is anything but assured to pass. Steinberg said it faces a myriad of issues ranging from socioeconomics to legal and bureaucratic hurdles among the member nations.

“There is no certainty attached to a positive outcome of the vote at present,” she said.

The Possible Impact On The Global Cannabis Market
There is hope that scheduled the vote could sway regulators to allow for amended laws and expanded lab analysis.

Garrett Bain, president of EcoGen BioSciences, said the vote symbolizes the progress legalization and destigmatization efforts have come.

"More importantly, a vote that deschedules cannabis or allows for "medical use" would send a global message on the positive shift towards cannabis acceptance, which could have rippling effects on countries and states that remain adamantly against it," he added.

Grace Kaucic, Senior Communications Manager for Bluebird Botanicals, said regulations aren't the only change. Research could benefit as well.

"It would also open the door for more extensive research on cannabis and its derivatives, and may even pave the way for other potentially therapeutic drugs like psychedelics to be used for medicinal purposes," Kaucic said.

The non-binding decision won't force a global market shift, but its framework is likely to influence regulations in key governing bodies, including the European Union and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

However, Steinberg cautions that the result doesn’t always lead to a favorable outcome.

"A vote might lead to more clarity, but it could also lead to more restrictive national frameworks.”

Related link: COVID-19 Pandemic Is Increasing Global Demand For Marijuana

Any Impact On The U.S.?
Steinberg stressed that the result of UN vote should not be confused with the complex nature of America's own cannabis lawmaking.

“The two are interconnected, yet do not inherently imply causation of the former,” she said.

“Cannabis has been a politicized substance for over a century, that has yet to change,” said Steinberg, noting that current political and social circumstances like the pandemic and the economy all play their part.

Photo credit: Anthony Noto

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets Interview

Related Articles

Green Thumb Industries Sells $79M Stake To Undisclosed Investor

Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTI) (OTCQX: GTBIF) confirmed Friday that an undisclosed institutional investor bought 5.5 million subordinated voting shares in the company for $79 million. read more

Harvest Health Opens 8th Pennsylvania Store In King of Prussia

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) is cutting the ribbon on its eight store in Pennsylvania. read more

IntelGenx And Heritage Cannabis Holdings Partner To Produce CBD Filmstrip Products

IntelGenx Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) has partnered with Canadian medical cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. to produce filmstrip products containing CBD. read more

Quarterly Earnings: Namaste, Hexo, KushCO, Delta 9, Liberty Health

Namaste Net Revenue Spikes 49% YoY In Q3: Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) reported Thursday a  49% year-over-year increase in net revenue, reaching CA$5.6 million read more

BET's 'Smoke: Marijuana + Black America' Doc Will Feature Nas, Sen. Kamala Harris

BET is set to release Smoke: Marijuana + Black America, a two-hour special original documentary featuring Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala D. Harris and rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.