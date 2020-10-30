fbpx
IntelGenx And Heritage Cannabis Holdings Partner To Produce CBD Filmstrip Products

byJavier Hasse
October 30, 2020 12:52 pm
IntelGenx Corp. (TSXV:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) has partnered with Canadian medical cannabis producer Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. to produce filmstrip products containing CBD.

The filmstrips will be about the size of a postage stamp and contain 10 milligrams of CBD for distribution to the Canadian and Australian markets. The strips, which employ IntelGenx's proprietary VersaFilm technology, are placed underneath the tongue where the CBD is released and rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream. IntelGenx's VersaFilm technology is designed to offer a fast-acting, convenient and discrete alternative to traditional oral medications, such as tablets and pills.

Heritage will supply the CBD and IntelGenx will manufacture the strips at facility, under Canadian GPP conditions.

IntelGenx operates the only Health Canada-licensed and GMP compliant facility for pharmaceutical film manufacturing and received a cannabis micro-processing license from Health Canada in June.

The companies also have the option to further develop both CBD and THC products in the future.

IntelGenx will receive a manufacturing margin and double-digit royalties on the gross margin-based on product sales. The deal extends IntelGenx's development efforts in the adult- and medical use cannabis markets.

IntelGenx also has an exclusive worldwide marketing and distribution agreement with Tilray for non-CBD cannabis-infused VersaFilm® oral film products.

"We believe our VersaFilm technology holds great promise as a convenient and discrete delivery method for patients and consumers worldwide, particularly as markets move away from combustible products," IntelGenx CEO Horst Zerbe said. "We look forward to working with Heritage on these strips and to potentially developing a long-term relationship that will bring additional new products to market."

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

 

