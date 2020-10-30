BET's 'Smoke: Marijuana + Black America' Doc Will Feature Nas, Sen. Kamala Harris

BET is set to release Smoke: Marijuana + Black America, a two-hour special original documentary featuring Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Senator Kamala D. Harris and rapper Nasir “Nas” Jones.

The film will premiere on Nov. 18 at 10pm ET/PT. The documentary was produced by Swirl Films, and executive produced and narrated by Jones.

It will provide a deep look into marijuana culture and the impact it has had on American society and the Black community.

According to the producers, "Smoke" seeks to highlight the hypocrisy of a system that jails some people for the same plant that is making many others rich, focusing on stories from pioneering African American entrepreneurs across the country.

“Marijuana has had a jaded, stigmatized past in America, with harsher consequences for the Black community” said Tony Stickland, head of unscripted at Swirl Films and co-executive producer of “Smoke.”

“It’s an honor for Swirl Films to partner with Nas and BET to examine the history, legalization and stigmas that surround the cannabis industry, while also shedding light on the disbalance, inequalities and criminalization that have ensnared too many in the Black community for generation,” he added.

In addition to Harris, the documentary features Senator Cory Booker, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County, Illinois State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Representative Barbara Lee, former NBA player and cannabis investor Al Harrington, WNBA star Cheyenne Parker, former NFL star Ricky Williams, rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill, award-winning music artist Ty Dolla $ign, son of Notorious B.I.G. C.J. Wallace, Columbia University PhD Professor Carl Hart and others.

