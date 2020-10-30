Cannabis Movers & Shakers: TILT, Liberty Health, Ikänik Life, PlantEXT, Cann, Organigram

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

TILT Announces Senior Leadership Changes

On the heels of reporting its preliminary third-quarter earnings report, TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQB:TLLTF) opted for some changes in its management team to scale value in its three primary business lines.

The Phoenix-based company opted to promote Gary Santo to President, to supervise long-term strategic planning and capital allocation.

In July, Santo joined TILT to serve as senior vice president, head of capital markets, and investor relations.

Prior to this, he held senior-level positions at Columbia Care Inc (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:COLXF).

Simultaneously, Brad Hoch, who stepped into the role of interim CFO in June, would be named the company’s CFO.

“I am excited about the potential for growth within our current portfolio of assets as well as opportunities available to us in the broader marketplace,” Santo disclosed.

Liberty Health's CEO Victor Mancebo Steps Down

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF) confirmed that Victor Mancebo opted to step down from the board and leave his role as CEO.

The decision is effective Dec. 31, according to a Wednesday's update.

The Toronto-based company appointed the board's member George J. Gremse as Interim CEO.

During his career, Gremse served at both Fortune 500 companies and startups, holding several senior management positions.

Chairman William R. Pfeiffer thanked Macebo for his contributions, adding he was "instrumental in building Liberty into the company that it is today with a network of dispensaries spanning the state of Florida."

Snowboarder Toby Miller Endorses Ikänik Life

Snowboarding phenom Toby Miller opted to join Ikänik Life's action sports CBD family.

The news is reported Wednesday by its parent company Ikänik Farms, Inc.

Miller, who trains with JJ Thomas, Ikänik Farms board member, and US Snowboarding coach and Shaun White, said he is "grateful" to team up with the California-based company.

"Toby's love for snowboarding is contagious, and his unique approach to competing in the halfpipe makes him a global fan favorite," Brian Baca, Ikänik Farms' CEO, said.

Meanwhile, in July, the multi-national operator joined CAS Biotechnology in studying the effects of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil in the treatment of COVID-19.

Under the collaboration agreement, Ikänik would export the pharmaceutical-grade cannabis – coming from its GACP, and GMP-Pharma certified Casa Flores facility in Colombia – to Mexico.

PlantEXT Names Willy Kruh CEO

Israeli developer of medical and pharmaceutical cannabis formulations, PlantEXT, tapped former KPMG International Global Chair of Consumer and Retail Willy Kruh as CEO.

Kruh, who brings vast technical expertise, was an early investor in the Tel Aviv-based company.

He said he was “fortunate” to “witness the scientific genius of this organization.”

“We look forward to working alongside Mr. Kruh, given his proven global leadership and success, leveraging his strategic market entry and data and analytics expertise,” the founder of PlantEXT Limited and its parent company, Israel Plant Sciences Limited, Dr. Oded Sagee, shared Thursday.

Super Bowl Champion Jeron Johnson Endorses CBD Move Free

CBD Move Free disclosed Thursday that Super Bowl XLVIII Champion Jeron Johnson opted to become its new ambassador.

"It is an honor to have Jeron on board," Jonas Roeser, the CEO of Washington State-based manufacturer of topical pain-relief products, commented.

Johnson endorsed the company's products explaining that he has "tried many over-the-counter applications, and there are none I like better than those from CBD Pain Free."

CBD Move Free's product offering includes three topical balms and a hemp-infused hand sanitizer.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose And Other Celebs Back Cann

The cannabis beverage brand Cann reported Thursday it has received investments from a group of big-name stars, including Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose, Rebel Wilson, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Tove Lo, Casey Neistat, and Calesha Murray (aka Bre-Z).

Organigram CEO To Serve On The Canadian Chamber Of Commerce's Board

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) (TSX:OGI) confirmed Friday that CEO Greg Engel opted to serve on the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors on the heels of recent executive shake-ups, including Julie Chamberlain's and Cameron Bishop's departure.

Engel would oversee the Canadian Chamber's business in his new position and advise on its financial transactions. In addition, he will serve on the Member Relations & Services Committee.

This appointment "recognizes the increasing importance of the regulated cannabis industry to Canada's economy," Ryan Greer, Senior Policy Director, and Co-Chair, National Cannabis Working Group of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce noted.

He also acknowledged that the cannabis industry is "creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians across the entire country."

