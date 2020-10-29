fbpx
QQQ
+ 7.35
264.29
+ 2.71%
DIA
+ 3.35
262.12
+ 1.26%
SPY
+ 6.20
320.51
+ 1.9%
TLT
-2.01
162.71
-1.25%
GLD
-0.95
177.09
-0.54%

Zelira Therapeutics Launches HOPE Autism Products In Australia

byJavier Hasse
October 29, 2020 2:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) has just announced the launch of its HOPE line of products for autism in Australia. 

The HOPE range of products will be distributed nationally via Health House Holdings. They will be available to Australian patients through a prescription issued via the country’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access Scheme (SAS).

The SAS allows authorized doctors to prescribe therapeutic goods that are otherwise unapproved for general access in Australia’s health care system. In most of Australia, such authorization is required in order to prescribe medicinal cannabis products to their patients.

The HOPE products were first launched in in Pennsylvania in 2019, when Zelira licensed its proprietary formulas to Ilera Healthcare, with the support of HOPE Grows for Autism, a leading advocacy group for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) based in Pennsylvania. In August 2020, HOPE launched in Louisiana under license in Louisiana in partnership with llera Holistic Healthcare.

“HOPE was formulated to help support the unmet needs of the ASD community worldwide, and we are excited to bring these products to patients and physicians in Australia after our successful American launches,” Dr. Richard Hopkins, Managing Director for the company outside the U.S., told Benzinga.

“After launching in Pennsylvania last year and most recently in Louisiana, HOPE is quickly establishing itself as one of the top-selling formulated medicinal cannabis products,” added Oasagie Imasogie, Chairman of Zelira Therapeutics. “This confirms that there is a real demand for cannabinoid-based treatments for the ASD community, and we look forward to working with our stakeholders worldwide to ensure they can access the benefits that medicinal cannabis can provide.”

Courtesy photo.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

Why California's New Cannabis Terroir Laws Are A Win For Legacy Growers

California's most iconic cannabis cultivation zones and its local outdoor growers recently received a boost to their business when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 67 into law on Sept. 30. read more

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ruby Rose And Other Celebs Back Cannabis-Infused Beverage Brand

Cannabis beverage brand Cann scored a lot of celebrity support. read more

Dixie Brands To Close $43M Reverse Takeover On Halloween

Denver-based Dixie Brands is close to wrapping up a $43-million reverse takeover with BR Brands. read more

TILT Expects Revenue Of $41M, Confirms Leadership Changes

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF) revealed Wednesday its revenue for the third quarter may reach $41 million. That’s a sequential increase between 4% and 6%. read more

New Cannabis Products: Drops, Soft Gels, Sleep Gummies, And A CBD Brand

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.