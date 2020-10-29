Zelira Therapeutics Launches HOPE Autism Products In Australia

Medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) has just announced the launch of its HOPE line of products for autism in Australia.

The HOPE range of products will be distributed nationally via Health House Holdings. They will be available to Australian patients through a prescription issued via the country’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) Special Access Scheme (SAS).

The SAS allows authorized doctors to prescribe therapeutic goods that are otherwise unapproved for general access in Australia’s health care system. In most of Australia, such authorization is required in order to prescribe medicinal cannabis products to their patients.

The HOPE products were first launched in in Pennsylvania in 2019, when Zelira licensed its proprietary formulas to Ilera Healthcare, with the support of HOPE Grows for Autism, a leading advocacy group for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) based in Pennsylvania. In August 2020, HOPE launched in Louisiana under license in Louisiana in partnership with llera Holistic Healthcare.

“HOPE was formulated to help support the unmet needs of the ASD community worldwide, and we are excited to bring these products to patients and physicians in Australia after our successful American launches,” Dr. Richard Hopkins, Managing Director for the company outside the U.S., told Benzinga.

“After launching in Pennsylvania last year and most recently in Louisiana, HOPE is quickly establishing itself as one of the top-selling formulated medicinal cannabis products,” added Oasagie Imasogie, Chairman of Zelira Therapeutics. “This confirms that there is a real demand for cannabinoid-based treatments for the ASD community, and we look forward to working with our stakeholders worldwide to ensure they can access the benefits that medicinal cannabis can provide.”

Courtesy photo.

