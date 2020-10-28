fbpx
Dispensary Update: Body and Mind Wins In Arkansas, Cookies Rebrands In Tacoma, Sweet Dirt Launches In Maine

byJelena Martinovic
October 28, 2020 2:57 pm
Arkansans Awards Body and Mind Best Dispensary

Arkansas cannabis resource website Ark420.com awarded Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB:BMMJ) "Best Dispensary" after the company won almost 3,000 votes.

The dispensary was launched by Body and Mind and Comprehensive Care Group in April 2020.

Christopher Miles, founder of Ark420.com, congratulated Body and Mind West Memphis for "winning the first annual Arkansas Dispensary of The Year brought to you by Ark420.com!"

"We appreciated the recognition from our patients and customers for our work to provide knowledgeable service and safe, legal, tested cannabis products," Body and Mind CEO Michael Mills said.

Mills was appointed to helm the company in April, ahead of the completion of a private placement offering deal worth CA$14.7 million ($10.9 million).

Berner's Cookies Rebrands High Society Dispensary In Tacoma

Cannabis brand Cookies confirmed Wednesday it's rebranding the High Society dispensary located in Tacoma, Washington.

To further establish the brand in the Evergreen State, Cookies founder, rapper Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. – Berner – teamed up with Hash Agency Founder Josh Berman.

The Pine St. store — which spans 2,700-square feet — would offer a vast range of Cookies items, as well as Lemonnade, Runtz, and Minntz branded products.

"Washington was one of the first states to legalize cannabis, and for that, we are grateful and proud that we get to share Cookies in such a sophisticated market." Berner shared.

Last month, Cookies announced the launching of medical cannabis operations in Florida as a part of the two-year expansion plan.

Sweet Dirt Medicinals Opens Dispensary In Maine

Separately, the vertically integrated medical cannabis company Sweet Dirt Medicinals is cutting the ribbon on its new store in Maine.

The new retail location is scheduled to launch on Friday, Oct. 30.

The retail space is located at 495 Harold L Dow Highway in Eliot, next to the company's 2,200 square foot manufacturing facility, and cultivation facility which spans 32,800 square feet.

"As a caregiver, I am thrilled to offer our products and cannabis knowledge to patients in such a beautiful building and in a town and community that has been so supportive of our mission and growth," co-founder Kirstin Pope noted Wednesday.

