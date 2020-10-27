The Happy Labs Aims To Help Individuals Improve Self-Care Practices With Their Clean Body Care Products

This special presentation from The Happy Labs comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 15. Click here for more coverage of this event with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.

The Happy Labs is a clean-beauty company whose mission is to help people feel their best every day. The company’s product line is infused with hemp-derived CBD.

Founders Stacey and Chris Gross have a passion for promoting wellness and happiness, to help individuals feel great both physically and mentally. They felt that creating an accessible, organically grown, and effective product would be the best way to reach as many people as possible.

Not only was the company founded on the principles of supporting health and wellness and creating a quality product with seed to shelf traceability, but Stacey and Chris have also complimenting life experiences and business expertise that inspired their mission. The founders truly understand the healing benefits of plants, how they can help adjust moods and feelings and even reduce inflammation and pain, all discovered during their personal journeys. The CBD, plant botanicals, and vitamin trio provides an array of benefits for the entire body inside and out.

After experiencing the effectiveness of CBD salve from sports injuries and overuse and realizing how this product helped them personally, both Stacey and Chris decided to formulate and source a new product line.

“The muscle & joint salve was the first thing that got me into doing a CBD company, where I first was exposed to it. I tried a CBD balm and it actually helped me recover from a knee injury that I was suffering from at the time,” said Chris Gross. “When we went into it and looked at the ingredients in more detail, we said we can actually do this all organic, we can do it in a clean way, and we can give that support to people.”

Even though the CBD salve is still their most highly sought out product within The Happy Labs brand, they recognized that individuals want additional methods for complete body care from the comfort of their homes. Now more than ever, individuals are seeking additional support to begin a self-care regimen not only for skincare but for the entire body.

According to NPD Group, body serum sales grew 32%, and body oil sales grew 10% in the first quarter of 2020. Body exfoliators sales saw an increase of 15% as the pandemic took hold in the second quarter.

Stacey and Chris made sure to formulate products that help others in their everyday lives, making it easy and convenient to use. The new skincare line truly captures how the skin is different on separate parts of the body and how products need to be formulated to address those needs. The CBD, botanical, and vitamin contents are unique to each product to treat a specific part of the body.

“People are washing their hands constantly in this pandemic world, and they need something to revitalize their hands, to moisturize their hands and this hand lotion is perfect for on the go,” said Gross. “For a foot gel, we actually wanted to make sure that we developed a product that absorbed quickly and didn’t leave an oily residue. Lastly, we have the body cream which is a little more of a luxury item ‒ it has a more luxurious feel.”

The Happy Labs will soon release a new line of complete body care for a spa-like experience at home. With the desire to help people feel their best, this seemed like the perfect solution to support individuals with active lifestyles, to begin a personalized wellness journey.



