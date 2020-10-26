fbpx
QQQ
-0.27
285.01
-0.09%
DIA
-3.87
287.20
-1.37%
SPY
-3.12
348.74
-0.9%
TLT
+ 1.21
156.80
+ 0.77%
GLD
+ 0.21
178.45
+ 0.12%

Carey Hart, Motocross Icon Married To P!nk, Talks About His CBD Brand Hart Luck

byJavier Hasse
October 26, 2020 10:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Last year, Carey Hart, famed professional freestyle motocross competitor, and half of the power couple Hart-P!nk (yes, that P!nk: the musician), launched an all natural CBD line in partnership with Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF).

Hart Salve

Hart Salve – Hart Luck

Dubbed Hart Luck after his social media handles, which boast more than two million followers, the CBD products line will feature tinctures, salves, and gel capsules. The products are now available across California and on the brand’s website.

See also: Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

“At the core, we started the HartLuck CBD line for active performance-based people. Born from the need to repair after race day or a rough practice at the track, we made things we would use ourselves. I truly believe in holistic forms of pain management and recovery,” said Carey Hart.

“I truly believe in holistic forms of pain management and recovery.”

Carey Hart

According to Hart, partnering with Next Green Wave was key to being able to create this product line. It is their shared belief that focus and quality make a big difference in every product. “This is why we never settle for cutting corners on anything we make. Nature made it best, we formulate for optimum results.”

Everything HartLuck does is crafted to the highest standards using organic flower, Hart continued.

See also: Far More Potent Than THC And CBD: Dr. Raphael Mechoulam Explains His Latest Discovery

“We know what it requires to compete at the highest levels and our products need to live up to what we can dish out. I have been actively involved in helping even with testing, letting the team know what works for me after years of hard falls and broken bones.”

“Nature made it best, we formulate for optimum results.”

Carey Hart

He said the topicals are crucial for joint pain, as well muscle pain management and repair. Salves, on the other hand, help him maintain focus, and ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

Celebs And The Cannabiz

Carey Hart joins a long list of well-known celebrities involved in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. Other big-name celebrities with stakes in the space include:

Next Green Wave’s CMO Ryan Lange is excited about this trend and becoming a part of it. However, he recognizes neither his company, nor Carey – or any other celebrity, own culture on their own.

“A key component to tapping into culture is understanding that it isn’t defined by just one person, product or brand. At its core, it’s made up of a variety of different groups that all interconnect around an identity of uniqueness.”

Ryan Lange

Carey Hart

Carey Hart- Hart Luck

It’s all about providing people with products that allow them to find the inspiration they are looking for, he added.

See also: UNM Study: Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues

“Our mission is to build a loyal and fiercely protective family of brands and products that will be used by humans for the next 200 years,” he ended. “We live in a community of online and highly connected people that have always been about original ideas and in the process have made a living doing it through art, music, action sports, fashion and all things that make the world unique.”

Courtesy photos.

This article was originally published on Forbes, and republished here with permission.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of October 19th – 25th, 2020. Without further ado, let’s get started. read more

Psyched: Cybin Raises CA$45M, Numinus Harvests Legal Mushrooms, Toadstool Enters Psychedelic Space

Cybin Raises CA$45 Million and Heads Towards NEO Exchange read more

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Outperform, Michigan Shapes Up As New Leader, Celeb Brands Get Hot

Cannabis stocks traded up in a relatively slow news week, where celebrity brands grabbed headlines. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 23, 2020

GAINERS: CB2 Insights (OTCQB: CBIIF) shares closed up 15.07% at $0.45 read more

Centri Business Consulting Moderates Panel On Game-Changing Technology For Cannabis Consumers

This special presentation from Centri Business Consulting comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 15. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.