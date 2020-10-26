Carey Hart, Motocross Icon Married To P!nk, Talks About His CBD Brand Hart Luck

Last year, Carey Hart, famed professional freestyle motocross competitor, and half of the power couple Hart-P!nk (yes, that P!nk: the musician), launched an all natural CBD line in partnership with Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. (CSE:NGW) (OTCQX:NXGWF).

Hart Salve – Hart Luck

Dubbed Hart Luck after his social media handles, which boast more than two million followers, the CBD products line will feature tinctures, salves, and gel capsules. The products are now available across California and on the brand’s website.

See also: Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

“At the core, we started the HartLuck CBD line for active performance-based people. Born from the need to repair after race day or a rough practice at the track, we made things we would use ourselves. I truly believe in holistic forms of pain management and recovery,” said Carey Hart.

“I truly believe in holistic forms of pain management and recovery.” Carey Hart

According to Hart, partnering with Next Green Wave was key to being able to create this product line. It is their shared belief that focus and quality make a big difference in every product. “This is why we never settle for cutting corners on anything we make. Nature made it best, we formulate for optimum results.”

Everything HartLuck does is crafted to the highest standards using organic flower, Hart continued.

See also: Far More Potent Than THC And CBD: Dr. Raphael Mechoulam Explains His Latest Discovery

“We know what it requires to compete at the highest levels and our products need to live up to what we can dish out. I have been actively involved in helping even with testing, letting the team know what works for me after years of hard falls and broken bones.”

“Nature made it best, we formulate for optimum results.” Carey Hart

He said the topicals are crucial for joint pain, as well muscle pain management and repair. Salves, on the other hand, help him maintain focus, and ease stress, anxiety, and depression.

Celebs And The Cannabiz

Carey Hart joins a long list of well-known celebrities involved in the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. Other big-name celebrities with stakes in the space include:

Next Green Wave’s CMO Ryan Lange is excited about this trend and becoming a part of it. However, he recognizes neither his company, nor Carey – or any other celebrity, own culture on their own.

“A key component to tapping into culture is understanding that it isn’t defined by just one person, product or brand. At its core, it’s made up of a variety of different groups that all interconnect around an identity of uniqueness.” Ryan Lange

Carey Hart- Hart Luck

It’s all about providing people with products that allow them to find the inspiration they are looking for, he added.

See also: UNM Study: Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression, Other Mental Health Issues

“Our mission is to build a loyal and fiercely protective family of brands and products that will be used by humans for the next 200 years,” he ended. “We live in a community of online and highly connected people that have always been about original ideas and in the process have made a living doing it through art, music, action sports, fashion and all things that make the world unique.”

Courtesy photos.

This article was originally published on Forbes, and republished here with permission.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.