Psychedelics Company Delic Corp. To Go Public On The CSE

E-commerce and events company Delic Corp., which is focused on the psychedelics industry, recently announced it would be going public on the ‎Canadian Securities Exchange via a reverse takeover (RTO) of Molystar Resources Inc.

The closing of the RTO will take place by Nov. 30, Benzinga learned. More details will be released soon.

Delic was formed in 2019 as an umbrella media platform. It currently includes three subsidiary companies: an e-commerce lifestyle brand named The Delic, a psychedelics news and culture site dubbed Reality Sandwich, and a psychedelic wellness summit called Meet Delic.

When asked about the timing of the transaction, Delic CEO and chair Jackee Stang said the team “couldn’t imagine a better vehicle to help make psychedelic culture accessible to everyone and we can’t point to a time in modern history when the general public needed to be re-introduced to the ancient traditions and new potential healing elements of psychedelic science, medicine, and wellness, more than we do today.”

An RTO was the “most sensible” vehicle for Delic and it’s shareholders at this time, he added.

“As the first ever psychedelic wellness corporation it is Delic’s ongoing mission to open the doors of psychedelic healing to the masses," Stang said. "All people and from diverse backgrounds and life experiences. Delic knows that there is not a one-size-fits-all application model for psychedelics. In response to that wisdom, post-offering Delic aims to broaden our range of offerings in education, digital technology, conceptual events and clinical psychedelic wellness."

Courtesy image

