fbpx
QQQ
-0.39
284.57
-0.14%
DIA
-0.99
284.72
-0.35%
SPY
+ 0.03
344.61
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.87
156.18
+ 0.55%
GLD
-0.17
179.00
-0.1%

Cannabis, Period: Using Marijuana To Relieve Menstrual Symptoms

byEl Planteo
October 23, 2020 1:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

This article was written by Marian Venini and originally published in El Planteo.

It is no longer a secret that marijuana helps alleviate a plethora of conditions, from anxiety and depression to inflammation and muscle pain. Menstruation is no exception. Many menstruating folk use (and have used for millennia) this plant to combat period pain, thanks to its natural analgesic properties.

Given that these ailments affect around 80% of the world's menstruating population, any new course of treatment is welcome. Thus, we spoke with Tabitha Fritz, a women's health and cannabis expert, to gain a little perspective on the benefits that marijuana can provide for menstruation.

How does it work?

It is not hard to figure out that the most common use for marijuana regarding menstruation is the relief of cramps and premenstrual syndrome. But it must be clarified that cannabis is useful to combat other symptoms as well, such as interrupted sleep, headaches or migraines, an upset stomach and digestive problems. It also helps to cope with less physical and more emotional symptoms, such as irritability.

What is truly interesting is that the female reproductive system possesses a high concentration of endocannabinoid receptors. This makes menstruating people especially sensitive to the effects of cannabis in internal use products.

See also: Rachael Rapinoe Talks Cannabis, Entrepreneurship And Personal Motivations

It is also key to note that estrogen levels, which fluctuate during the menstrual cycle, directly influence the cannabis experience.

“When estrogen is low (like right before their period), most women are less sensitive to the effects of THC than when their estrogen levels are higher. This is just before ovulation, in the middle of your cycle,” explains Tabitha.

“It’s important to know this because cannabis can be used throughout a woman's cycle to help alleviate symptoms. However, her experience will change in the course of that same cycle.”

How to use cannabis to alleviate period pain

In terms of delivery methods, whatever method you already use to consume cannabis will work perfectly, be it smoking, vaping, edibles, etc.

However, Tabitha particularly recommends cannabis-infused suppositories. This is because, as mentioned above, internal use products are more effective for women. The same is true for cannabis lubricants.

She also mentioned she personally uses THC or CBD oils, which help improve sleep, digestion, and overall mood. Tabitha applies a cannabis topical to her temples and neck as well, for headaches that can occur just before her period begins.

However, if you've never tried cannabis therapy to relieve your menstruation symptoms and would like to try it, the expert recommends starting out with a CBD product that doesn't contain THC.

See also: Legal Weed? What's That About?

CBD is the non-psychoactive compound of the cannabis plant, meaning that it does not "get you high". While THC is often best for pain relief and sleep aid, CBD's anti-inflammatory properties make it a great alternative for those who prefer not to consume THC.

Invisible sisters

With such an effective remedy so close at hand, it is shocking that cannabis is not used around the clock to alleviate negative menstrual symptoms. But marijuana and menstruation have something in common: stigma, invisibility and an insane lack of education around them.

We asked Tabitha if, over the course of her career, she had witnessed these factors affect the lives of women, girls, and menstruating people in general:

"Definitely. The stigma surrounding both menstruation and cannabis has meant that many women are not in touch with their own hormonal cycles, not even aware of them, and unwilling to explore the use of cannabis to help their own health and well-being.”

See also: Holy Smokes! Meet The Nuns Who Grow Weed

In addition, she highlighted that the lack of education regarding cannabis extends to doctors as well as patients. Not only are they not trained to provide comprehensive education regarding the plant and its benefits, but they also often do not illustrate individuals on their hormonal cycles. This is alarming when you consider that most people’s main source of information on health is their GP.

Similarities don't stop there. As Tabitha explains, the invisibilization of both menstruation and marijuana is real, and it has been for centuries.

“In the same way that women have struggled to be seen and heard by medical professionals and researchers, cannabis as a remedy is often overlooked in favor of pills that treat specific symptoms.”

The future came long ago

With such a bleak outlook, it's good to remember that marijuana and menstruation have more in common than these depressing factors. Therefore, the expert emphasizes on other similarities, not only health-wise but spiritual:

“As I learned more about menstruation and cannabis, I came to appreciate how beautiful both are, and how unique they are to each person's experience. A woman's intuition is deep and sacred, and her experience with her own hormonal cycle can lead to powerful insight and knowledge on how to let her life flow. The cannabis experience can lead to similar revelations."

It must also be acknowledged that, step by step, this dire situation is changing. Cannabis legalization is already a reality in several countries, while for others it’s just around the corner. It is only a matter of time before its use becomes fully normal.

See also: Which Countries Conduct The Most Studies On Cannabis?

In addition, feminist movements everywhere keep fighting for women’s and dissidents’ rights, and to end the stigma related to menstruation, among many other things.

Meanwhile, access to information is increasing, reaching more and more people every day. This new available data must be used as a tool for proper education on these long-silenced topics.

Last but not least, it is essential that each person carry out their own work, internal and external, both in their individuality and in their community, to materialize and provide visibility to this new reality.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

Meet El Planteo: The Hottest Cannabis-Friendly Media Outlet In Latin America

"We noticed a lack of good financial and cultural content related to emerging industries and progressive topics in the Spanish-speaking world. Not only on cannabis, but also psychedelics, renewable energies, gender issues... read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Avicanna, Halo, Blockers BlockChain, Fyllo, Pet Releaf, Indus

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry: Avicanna, Halo Elect Directors At Annual General Meetings of Shareholders read more

Centri Business Consulting Moderates Panel On Game-Changing Technology For Cannabis Consumers

This special presentation from Centri Business Consulting comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 15. read more

Verdemed Gives 3 Reasons Why Latin America Is An Interesting Market For Cannabis Companies

This special presentation Verdemed comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on October 15. read more

Cannabis Brands Get Loud With Rock-Branded Weed Featuring Santana, Jerry Garcia

The list of musicians hawking cannabis products is a long one. Willie Nelson, Margo Price, Snoop Dogg and Berner are just some of the names that come to mind. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.