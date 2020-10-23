fbpx
QQQ
-0.35
284.53
-0.12%
DIA
-1.01
284.74
-0.36%
SPY
+ 0.03
344.61
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.86
156.19
+ 0.55%
GLD
-0.18
179.01
-0.1%

Cannabis Regulatory Update: SD Gov Says 'No' To Legalization, PA Tweaks DUI Law

byJelena Martinovic
October 23, 2020 1:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

South Dakota Gov. Urges Against Marijuana Legalization

As Election Day nears on Nov. 3, and five states consider some form of cannabis legalization, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is advocating against marijuana.

In a recently released No Way On Amendment A committee's video ad, Noem urges South Dakotans to vote against legalizing marijuana on the state's November ballot, Marijuana Moment reports.

Apparently, she is strongly opposed to both the medical marijuana legalization measure and the adult-use legalization initiative.

Adult-use would enable people 21 years of age and older to possess and distribute up to one ounce of cannabis and cultivate up to three plants.

"It's not good for our kids," she said. "It's not going to improve our communities. The fact is, I've never met someone who got smarter from smoking pot."

Noem vetoed the last year's bill to legalize hemp, only to legalize both the crop and CBD oil in May after setting out a series of policy requests.

Cannabis investors who discussed what to expect following the elections — at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference held last week — partially addressed this issue.

Yoni Meyer, a partner at Casa Verde Capital, said that seeing cannabis legislation in more conservative states "speaks volumes for where the national conversation goes."

If the referendum passes, Anderson Economic Group's Andrew Miller noted, "one out of every three Americans would live in a state where they can legally purchase recreational cannabis." 

Pennsylvania Amends DUI Law

Meantime, on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania state House approved a bill poised to decriminalize driving while tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), is still in the legal medical-marijuana user's system.  

According to the Pittsburgh City Paper, the legislation would amend the state's existing DUI law, which currently applies to holders of medical-marijuana cards as well.

Introduced by state Rep. Mike Carrol, the amendment is passed 109-93.

The amended bill states that driving under a controlled substance is not allowed, except when marijuana is “used lawfully in accordance with the act of April 17, 2016, known as the Medical Marijuana.”

"I think you can ask any veteran or anybody that's using medical cannabis that if they took a prescription on Monday, [by] Wednesday, they're not high and if they got pulled over, they darn sure shouldn't be charged for being intoxicated or under the influence of medical marijuana and the last time they took it was Monday," explained state Rep. Ed Gainey.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Organigram Invests In Hyasynth Biologicals, Parts Ways With Executives

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) has invested an additional $2.5 million in a private biotechnology company Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Avicanna, Halo, Blockers BlockChain, Fyllo, Pet Releaf, Indus

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry: Avicanna, Halo Elect Directors At Annual General Meetings of Shareholders read more

Chelsea Handler Launches Kit Featuring Her Favorite Cannabis Products

Timed to coincide with the premiere of Chelsea Handler’s stand up special, “Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” Sweet Flower has joined forced with the comedian to introduce the Evolution Kit, a curated set featuring Chelsea’s favorite cannabis products. read more

Lil Twist's Michigan Dispensary Tour Represts Lil Wayne's Cannabis Brand, In Pictures

Earlier this month, famed rapper and reality television star Lil Twist paid a visit to three cannabis dispensaries in Michigan as part of a promotional campaign organized by GKUA Ultra Premium, Lil Wayne’s weed brand. They celebrated the launch of new products and strains in the Wolverine State. read more

What To Know About STIIIZY's New San Francisco Cannabis Dispensary Led By Latina CEO

Earlier this month, famed cannabis brand STIIIZY opened a new retail store in the heart of downtown San Francisco. The store is co-owned and operated by Cindy De La Vega, San Francisco’s first Latina dispensary owner. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.