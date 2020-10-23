Precision Extraction Solutions Is On The Hunt For Capital

Precision Extraction Solutions is hoping to raise at least $10 million in venture capital.

That's according to the Troy, Michigan-based company's founder and CTO Nick Tennant.

"We as an organization are levering up," Tennant said on this week's edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour. "We're doing a Series B right now." (See video below)

Precision Extraction, a marijuana and hemp extraction equipment provider, is seeking a "minimum target" of around $10 million, Tennant said.

"It's awesome to be in the cannabis space," he told Benzinga. "We're levering up, we're doubling down our bet, we're putting more resources into the industry, we're expanding and we're garning more clients as a result of that. Again — putting my money where my mouth is."

Precision is having conversations with "a few different people right now," he said, without disclosing the company's valuation.

