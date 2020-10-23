fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.24
283.94
+ 0.08%
DIA
-0.50
284.23
-0.18%
SPY
+ 0.77
343.87
+ 0.22%
TLT
+ 1.01
156.04
+ 0.65%
GLD
-0.31
179.14
-0.17%

Precision Extraction Solutions Is On The Hunt For Capital

byAnthony Noto
October 23, 2020 3:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Precision Extraction Solutions is hoping to raise at least $10 million in venture capital. 

That's according to the Troy, Michigan-based company's founder and CTO Nick Tennant.

"We as an organization are levering up," Tennant said on this week's edition of the Benzinga Cannabis Hour. "We're doing a Series B right now." (See video below)

Precision Extraction, a marijuana and hemp extraction equipment provider, is seeking a "minimum target" of around $10 million, Tennant said. 

"It's awesome to be in the cannabis space," he told Benzinga. "We're levering up, we're doubling down our bet, we're putting more resources into the industry, we're expanding and we're garning more clients as a result of that. Again — putting my money where my mouth is."

Precision is having conversations with "a few different people right now," he said, without disclosing the company's valuation.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Startups Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Regulatory Update: SD Gov Says 'No' To Legalization, PA Tweaks DUI Law

South Dakota Gov. Urges Against Marijuana Legalization As Election Day nears on Nov. 3, and five states consider some form of cannabis legalization, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem is advocating against marijuana. read more

Organigram Invests In Hyasynth Biologicals, Parts Ways With Executives

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) has invested an additional $2.5 million in a private biotechnology company Hyasynth Biologicals Inc. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Avicanna, Halo, Blockers BlockChain, Fyllo, Pet Releaf, Indus

Peruse the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry: Avicanna, Halo Elect Directors At Annual General Meetings of Shareholders read more

Chelsea Handler Launches Kit Featuring Her Favorite Cannabis Products

Timed to coincide with the premiere of Chelsea Handler’s stand up special, “Chelsea Handler: Evolution,” Sweet Flower has joined forced with the comedian to introduce the Evolution Kit, a curated set featuring Chelsea’s favorite cannabis products. read more

Lil Twist's Michigan Dispensary Tour Represts Lil Wayne's Cannabis Brand, In Pictures

Earlier this month, famed rapper and reality television star Lil Twist paid a visit to three cannabis dispensaries in Michigan as part of a promotional campaign organized by GKUA Ultra Premium, Lil Wayne’s weed brand. They celebrated the launch of new products and strains in the Wolverine State. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.