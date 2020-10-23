fbpx
Lil Twist's Michigan Dispensary Tour Represts Lil Wayne's Cannabis Brand, In Pictures

byJavier Hasse
October 23, 2020 9:05 am
Earlier this month, famed rapper and reality television star Lil Twist paid a visit to three cannabis dispensaries in Michigan as part of a promotional campaign organized by GKUA Ultra Premium, Lil Wayne’s weed brand.

They celebrated the launch of new products and strains in the Wolverine State.

Lil Twist spent two hours at each location, where he met with customers, signed autographs, and gave away swag.

The Lil Twist dispensary tour was be the first in a series that will feature other artists who are part of Lil Wayne’s community.

Beau Golob, president and co-founder GKUA Inc., told Benzinga that the company remains focused on providing fine cannabis, and setting up collaborations and events.

“When we partnered with Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, we knew that a big part of our marketing would be around celebrating culture and artistic achievement, while helping to promote and share inspired artists from across the country. We pivoted quickly to accommodate the new environment that Covid dictated, postponing this years planned concert and VIP parties and instead, creating smaller, local fan based events at dispensaries,” he said. 

“We have seen the incredible demand for our products and a ton of support from all the fans… and we love it and appreciate it!“

GKUA is currently available in California and Michigan. Colorado and Oklahoma launches are planned soon.



