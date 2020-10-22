Wild By Nature Debuts In 150 Circle K Stores In Florida And Alabama

Wellness and CBD brand Wild By Nature is debuting in over 150 Circle K convenience store locations across Florida and Alabama.

The brand intends to enter hundreds of retail stores in the future.

Wild By Nature's collection of botanical-inspired, hemp-derived CBD products features natural ingredients and includes CBD tinctures, vaporizers, and CBD-only vaporizer pods.

Its line is inspired by California culture, and it features flavors like Lavender, Rose & Hibiscus, Wild Lime & Lemon, and Apple & Mint.

Wild By Nature Vice President Todd Corrigan said that this deal "creates a significant amount of momentum for us and our CBD products because it makes our products more accessible to a wider range of customers."

The company is poised to increase its footprint across Circle K's divisions in the future, he added.

Circle K is an international convenience store chain owned by the Canadian multinational Alimentation Couche-Tard.

"Wild by Nature CBD's agreement with Circle K Gulf Coast allows us to provide our consumers with the flexibility of taking their daily CBD serving with them at anytime, anywhere," said Circle K Category Director, Jordan Rizzo.

Meantime, the Newport Beach-based company touted its successful collaboration with its first retail partner — AVAIL Vapor.

The two companies teamed up in May. Today, Wild By Nature accounts for 18% of AVAIL's revenue stream, as per the press release.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.