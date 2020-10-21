fbpx
Exclusive: Cannabis Entrepreneur, NBA Champion John Salley Joins Anthos Group

byJavier Hasse
October 21, 2020 11:59 am
NBA champion and cannabis entrepreneur John Salley has joined The Anthos Group as the vice president of business development, Benzinga has learned.

The Anthos Group is a fully integrated wellness company with expertise in plant-based clinical science and consumer goods, with a focus on CBD products. Salley’s first task will be to help launch TIDL Sport, a new brand focused on fitness relief and recovery for athletes.

See also: Former NBA Star John Salley Joins Insurance Pro Daron Phillips To Offer Cannabis Coverage

"Having been a wellness and plant-based advocate over the past 15 years, I have come across many companies that are doing exciting things," Salley told Benzinga. "The Anthos Group brings an aspect of innovation, very unique to the industry, and I could not be more excited to be a part of this venture to bring powerful products to the market that will bring value to consumers in their everyday life."

Anthos Group CEO Badal Shah was enthusiastic about bringing the former NBA star on board.

“His background as a professional athlete and commitment to natural wellness aligns perfectly with our passion, and we are confident that he will contribute in various creative ways,” he said.

The Anthos Group is headquartered in Los Angeles, and operates a farm in Eugene, Oregon and a processing facility in Gardena, California.

See also: Pistons 'Bad Boy' John Salley Talks 'The Last Dance' And His Relationship With Michael Jordan

Salley is a member of the Benzinga Cannabis Advisory Council.

Courtesy photo edited by author.

