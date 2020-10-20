Michele Harrington To Lead Education, Fundraising Efforts For CBD Sexual Wellness Brand

Foria, a health and sexual wellness brand, has enlisted Michele Harrington — the wife of Viola founder Al Harrington — as an advisor and head of strategic partnerships.

Harrington will be tasked with leading the brand's growth campaign, alongside its leadership team. In addition, she will focus on raising general awareness and education as well as fundraising.

Her duties include providing counsel on creative initiatives, including Viola Cares, and several partnerships with fashion and cannabis brands as well as artists.

She is also expected to "explore new opportunities" kicking off with a collaboration with Viola and other brand extensions.

"Women's wellness, sexual awareness, and education has always been a passion of mine," Harrington noted, adding that she believes in Foria's mission.

As a Foria's customer, she "experienced the many benefits of their products" and is "excited to help others on this part of their personal journeys."

Foria has been manufacturing 100% plant-based and organic THC and CBD products since 2014. The new partnership would expand its reach.

Foria co-CEO Jon Brandon is "excited" Harrington agreed to join them.

"The synergies between our brands are obvious, and the Harringtons' participation with us will help introduce Foria to a diverse set of communities, thereby extending the reach of our brand and the benefits of our products to more people everywhere," he added.

Al Harrington, who played 16 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), recently invested in Foria.

The news comes on the heels of Viola's launching an incubator program, which is poised to provide operational support to blank entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry.

Courtesy image

