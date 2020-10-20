fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.93
280.87
+ 1.03%
DIA
+ 2.78
279.35
+ 0.99%
SPY
+ 3.72
338.41
+ 1.09%
TLT
-1.37
162.15
-0.85%
GLD
+ 0.93
177.49
+ 0.52%

Planet 13 Expands In Las Vegas, CEO Touts 'Record Sales' Despite Less Tourism

byJelena Martinovic
October 20, 2020 11:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

Cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHFdisclosed Monday it's expanding its Las Vegas SuperStore dispensary.

The Nevada-based company noted it would also include the new entertainment features.

The company's SuperStore and entertainment complex spans 112,000 square-feet and would feature a new 80-foot video-wall.

The store — launched in November — expanded the retail space to 23,000 square feet with 40 new points of sale.

The budget ranges from $1.5 million to $2.5 million. Planet 13 expects to complete the project by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

"We are achieving record sales even with Las Vegas at only 50% tourist occupancy," Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13 told Benzinga. He expects this would be the "first of many expansions we will undertake to keep up with demand."

"We continue to innovate and add new entertainment features to make every visit to Planet 13 a memorable part of the Las Vegas experience," Scheffler added.

The news comes on the heels of an agreement to sell some 4.7 million of its units (on a bought deal basis) at CA $4.30 per unit to a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Beacon Securities Ltd.

In addition, the company recently reported a 35% year-over-year decline in revenue. Its second-quarter earnings report showed that the company faces a "challenging environment," Scheffler noted.

Nevertheless, he was "pleased with the way the team worked under these conditions to add new customers and preserve capital."

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets Interview

Related Articles

GrowGeneration Expands Michigan Footprint Via Big Green Tomato Deal

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) confirmed the acquisition of Big Green Tomato. The Denver-based hydroponics retail chain, which serves the cannabis companies in the U.S, obtained the two-store chain, which generates approximately $16 million in revenue yearly. read more

Michele Harrington To Lead Education, Fundraising Efforts For CBD Sexual Wellness Brand

Foria, a health and sexual wellness brand, has enlisted Michele Harrington — the wife of Viola founder Al Harrington — as an advisor and head of strategic partnerships. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: WeedMD, Khiron

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. WeedMD Taps Finance Veteran Lu Cacioppo To Board, Deborah Sikkema As CPO read more

Trulieve Continues Florida Expansion With 65th Store

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) is set to open yet another store in Florida. The new dispensary — located at 4804-4812 Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton — is the company's 65th retail location nationwide. read more

Agrify CEO Urges Indoor, Climate-Controlled Cultivation To Mitigate Wildfire Damage

This Croptober, outdoor cannabis cultivators on the West Coast have been major victims of unexpected raging wildfires. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.