Cable Provider 4Cable To Venture Into CBD Space, Considers Two Acquisitions

4Cable TV International Inc. (PINK: CATV) is looking to acquire two CBD companies.

The Port St. Lucie, Florida-based company expects to announce its final decision in the weeks to come.

"Our goal is to become a business development company, where we look to acquire CBD, Medical Marijuana, Hemp and possibly Green Energy based companies that can add value on a collective basis to the consolidated financial statements of the company," 4Cable CEO Jeff Wildermuth disclosed.

4Cable is a provider of service and customized solutions to cable television operators.

Meantime, other moves from the CBD space include a partnership between Champions + Legends and Fox Sports commentator Jay Glazer and the collaboration between Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) and cannabis accessory and CBD line Her Highness.

Glazer agreed to contribute to the Champions + Legends' overall vision and long-term growth strategy as a founding partner. He also opted to support the hemp and the CBD startup through social media.

Under the licensing production deal with Body and Mind, the California-based women-led startup opted to expand its reach into the Nevada market.

