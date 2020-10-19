fbpx
QQQ
-1.75
290.26
-0.61%
DIA
-1.66
287.61
-0.58%
SPY
-2.22
349.54
-0.64%
TLT
-0.70
162.09
-0.43%
GLD
+ 0.62
177.66
+ 0.34%

Harborside Poised To Take Over Another California Dispensary, Acquires 50.1% Stake In FGW

byJelena Martinovic
October 19, 2020 12:58 pm
Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX:HBORFhas acquired 50.1% of FGW Haight Inc.'s equity, which holds conditional right to operate a cannabis store in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco.

Under the deal, the Oakland, California-based company disclosed agreed to pay roughly $2.18 million "based on a post-build-out and proforma working capital enterprise value” of $4.35 million.

The price tag would include $1.26 million as compensation for FGW's convertible notes granting to Harborside to such number of underlying shares equal to 29.1% of the shares; and the balance of the purchase price in multiple voting shares, each worth CA$125, as compensation to particular FGW's selling shareholders for 21% of the issued and outstanding shares.

In addition, the company also opted to buy an additional 29.9% of FGW's issued and outstanding shares for approximately US$1.3 million, bringing it to an 80% stake in FGW.

Harborside noted it would retain a right of first refusal to acquire the remaining 20% stake in FGW.

Peter Bilodeau, the company's Chairman and interim CEO said they are "thrilled" to introduce its "reputation for high-quality products and excellent retail experiences" to customers in the Haight-Ashbury district.

Meantime, the acquisition comes on the heels of the revealing of the company's preliminary unaudited third-quarter financial results.

The company expects its gross revenue to reach $18.5 million for the period due to improved harvest yields and flower varieties' production.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

