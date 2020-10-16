Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Heritage Cannabis, Numinus Wellness, MJ Holdings

Here comes another Friday, with the latest updates on leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Heritage Cannabis Expands Leadership Team

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. has tapped Umar Syed to serve as its president, U.S. & International medical products.

Syed brings over two decades of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical as well as medical cannabis industries.

He served as Opticann Inc.'s CEO, which Heritage acquired earlier this month. Prior to this, he was MedReleaf Corp.'s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Clint Sharples, the CEO of the Toronto-based company, believes that Syed is "well-positioned to drive the advancement of our U.S. mass-market presence and increase our participation in the rapidly growing multi-billion dollar the U.S. and international cannabis and hemp markets."

Numinus Wellness Strengthens General Advisory Council

Psychedelics company Numinus Wellness Inc. welcomed five seasoned experts from the technology, pharmacology, and health sector as members of its General Advisory Council.

The news came on the heels of the recent launch of the production of psilocybin at its 7,000-square-foot licensed facility.

Currently, Numinus' advisory council includes:

Pulitzer Prize nominee, Jamie Wheal, founder and Executive Director at Flow Genome Project

#1 New York Times bestselling author, Ben Nemtin, a co-founder at The Buried Life

Ethnopharmacologist Dennis McKenna, a co-founder of the Heffter Research Institute and Founder of the McKenna Academy

Co-founder and Executive Director of Transformative Technology Lab and Willow Group's CEO, Nichol Bradford

"As we continue to develop new approaches and new ways of thinking about mental healthcare, diverse opinions and experiences will be key," said CEO Payton Nyquvest on Wednesday.

Christina Lake Appoints New Non-Executive Chairman And Independent Director

On the heels of recent appointments of Rob Jones and Milan Stefancik – tapped to oversee Christina Lake Cannabis Corp's (CSE:CLC) sales and business departments – Mervin Boychuk is named the company's Non-Executive Chairman and Independent Director.

Boychuk has over 35 years of business experience and was a founding member of CLC's Advisory Committee.

During his career, he also helmed private road construction company South Rock Ltd. and was a co-founder of Recycle West, a waste oil collection and supply company, and EnviroWest.

"I believed in the project from day one, starting as an investor, and was able to put my skills from the private sector to good use in helping Christina Lake get built," Boychuk shared on Wednesday.

Phytosciences Ghana Consultants Taps John Gamble As Advisor

Phytosciences Ghana Consultants Ltd. confirmed Wednesday it has hired John Gamble as advisor.

Gamble has more than 35 years of experience in consulting. He spent 15 years working in the renewable energy sector.

Currently, he serves as EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies' smart energy consultant and CEO.

As a limited branch of PhytoSciences Consultants GmBH, the Accra, Ghana-based Phytosciences Ghana Solutions is a global consulting firm that, among other services, helps start-up cannabis companies and regulators to develop, strategize, and execute commercial and policy objectives.

"I am looking forward to serving as an advisor and providing business development guidance to a company that is providing beneficial cannabis expertise to Ghana," Gamble said.

MJ Holdings Hires Jim Kelly As Interim CFO

MJ Holdings, Inc. (PINK: MJNE) reported Thursday it has hired Jim Kelly as its Interim CFO.

Kelly spent two decades working at a National Futures Association registered firm — Sunstate Futures LLC — as Managing Member and founder.

He is currently Capfin's president and director. Previously, Kelly was a President at Sunstate Equity Trading.

Roger Bloss, the company's interim CEO, said that they are "privileged" to welcome Kelly, as they "navigate the critically important aspects of engaging in a C-Suite' reset.'"

Meantime, the Las Vegas-based company recently confirmed management shake-ups and new appointments.

