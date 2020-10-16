fbpx
QQQ
-0.49
290.59
-0.17%
DIA
+ 1.37
283.64
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 0.66
346.88
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.33
162.17
-0.2%
GLD
-0.61
179.56
-0.34%

Cannabis Investors On The Election, Legalization: 'We Can't Just Wait'

byJelena Martinovic
October 16, 2020 3:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

If New Jersey voters approve legal marijuana Nov. 3, it will be a "tremendous move" for the cannabis market, said Emily Paxhia, co-founder and managing partner at Poseidon Asset Management. 

The Garden State is well-populated and well-positioned to apply pressure to other markets, Paxhia said during a panel discussion on the election at Thursday's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference moderated by CNBC's Tim Seymour. 

Cannabis On The Ballot: If the referendum passes, Anderson Economic Group's Andrew Miller said "one out of every three Americans would live in a state where they can legally purchase recreational cannabis." 

While New York and Pennsylvania are expected to follow suit, some less obvious candidates to legalize medical marijuana in the future are "states that are demographically similar [and] a little more conservative-leaning," he said. 

Mississippi is also poised to legalize medical cannabis in November.

Yoni Meyer, partner at Casa Verde Capital, said that seeing cannabis legislation in more conservative states "speaks volumes for where the national conversation goes."

Attracting Institutional Investors: Conservatives "completely recognize the need to tax and regulate" the cannabis industry, said Matt Hawkins, founder and managing partner at Entourage Effect Capital 

The designation of marijuana as essential following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic has "brightened the spotlight," he said.

Institutional investment is what the cannabis industry lacks the most, said Scott Greiper, president and founder at Vridian Capital Advisors. 

SPACs are "the first significant Institutional investor participation in this industry," he said, adding that the solution to the problem is a legislative one. 

Poseidon's Paxhia said institutional capital is incoming and will flow to multistate operators. 

These businesses prove that the industry is growing, as they continue to be attractive for institutional investors, she said. 

"We can't just wait for legalization, or rescheduling or de-scheduling," she said, adding that the cannabis industry has to be "prepared to accept institutional capital and make it interesting enough for them to want to take the step to invest into space."

Casa Verde's Meyer said tech companies are also showing an interest in the cannabis sector, as the opportunities are greater than in any other industry. 

Still, they are "sitting on the sidelines," he said, adding that the industry's growth should cause more states to legalize tax revenue, inevitably giving "more comfort" to large investors.

COVID-19 And Cannabis: The coronavirus crisis and economic recession "suck a lot of oxygen out of the room, [and] they inject even more uncertainty into how high priority cannabis legislation might be regardless of who wins this fall," said the Anderson Economic Group's Miller. 

Entourage Effect's Hawkins said the pandemic has "been a blessing in disguise for the industry," since companies are now valued according to their profitability and "additional metrics other than next year's revenue."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Politics Markets Interview General

Related Articles

Business Insights From Curaleaf's Boris Jordan: 'Go With Your First Instinct'

"Once you start to over-analyze stuff, you do mess it up," Boris Jordan, Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF)'s executive chairman, and CIO, told Benzinga's Jason Raznick. read more

CaniBrands CEO Discusses Importance Of Honest Brand Endorsments

CBD company CaniBrands may be known for its celebrity athlete endorsements, but it is more important to develop "products that work," CaniBrands CEO Chris Lord said. Comfort Level read more

Flower One Expects $11.5M In Q3 Revenue On Heels Of $39M Debt Deal

Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) disclosed Tuesday it expects to generate $11.5 million in revenue for the third quarter. read more

CEO Of Cannabis Brand C3 Industries On Scaling Up And Raising Capital

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. read more

Precise Dosing: Health-Tech Company Voyager Has Developed A Way To Put Control In The Hands Of Cannabis Consumers

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.