fbpx
QQQ
-3.96
296.02
-1.36%
DIA
-1.44
286.64
-0.5%
SPY
-2.51
350.44
-0.72%
TLT
+ 0.42
161.70
+ 0.26%
GLD
+ 0.42
177.86
+ 0.24%

Cannabis Experts Discuss Social Responsibility And Hiring Released Prisoners

byJayson Derrick
October 15, 2020 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print More

The best way to evaluate if a cannabis business is socially responsible is to start with management's "mission and purpose."

That's according to Will Muecke, a partner at cannabis-focused private equity firm Artemis Growth Partners. Muecke discussed the topic Thursday as part of a panel event at Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference.

Going Through A Checklist

Social responsibility has become a top priority in the business community and the cannabis sector is no exception. It is important to understand why a cannabis entrepreneur is starting a business and if they are in it just to make money, Muecke said.

As a private equity investor, Muecke said he also looks at the corporate structure and governance, he said. It is also important to understand the policy of inclusion and who is being hired.

Also important in the evaluation process is determining who the cannabis company serves.

But at the end of the day there is no way to quantify the degree to which a company is or isn't socially responsible, he said. Investors should "come up with your own toolkit" before entering an investment, be it a public or private company.

Community Involvement

A socially responsible cannabis company will be able to identify all of its stakeholders and show they are all valued, Tahira Rehmatullah, President of cannabis consulting firm T3 Ventures said. One of the broader groups of stakeholders that need to be properly taken care of is the community where the company operates in.

The community needs to benefit from job creations and more responsible companies are able to create a higher number of jobs, as opposed to just a "few opportunities for a small subset of people."

Objective Metrics

There are many "objective metrics" that investors can look at to determine if a cannabis company is acting in a socially responsible way, Steve DeAngelo, lifelong cannabis activist, entrepreneur and The Last Prisoner Project co-founder also said. At the basic level, understanding who certifies the company, how it manufactures and packages its products, and how the facilities generate electricity represents a good starting point.

Looking at management's intentions is "really important" and something to be applauded because "intention often sets outcome," he said. But at the same time, "intention is hard to assess" so investors should "take a look at everything that goes into whatever it is that company does on an operational basis."

Hiring Released Prisoners

Cannabis companies should always be open to hiring released cannabis prisoners
and this would be a "meaningful" gesture to solidifying a commitment towards social equity, DeAngelo also said.

Certainly, hiring released prisoners isn't an easy process but should represent at the minimum a "baseline commitment," Rehmatullah added to the conversation. In the early days of cannabis legalization, this posed more of a problem as the industry wanted to give the impression it is "pristine."

Fortunately, a lot of activists including DeAngelo have been working to address this stigma to the point where hiring released prisoners is now "inherent in every organization."

Pitching Investors

Statistics looking at the board of director compositions shows a "clear correlation" between the diversity of board members and the performance of the company, DeAngelo said. In addition, consumers are demanding now more than ever that companies operate in a more socially responsible way.

Consumers can spend a few minutes researching a company online and will certainly voice their approval of a company through their spending habits.

These are selling points that can be emphasized to investors who may not be fully aware of the importance of social responsibility.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Entrepreneurship Small Business Markets General

Related Articles

Video: Radio Free Cannabis - The Role Of Cannabis And Music With Eric Rachmany

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement. read more

Mexico's Cannabis Legalization Addresses Several National Woes, Creates Opportunity

After several extended deadline extensions, Mexican lawmakers seem on course to legalize adult-use cannabis in the coming weeks. read more

Fire & Flower Acquires 3 Ontario Stores, CEO Touts 'Growth Plan'

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWF) is poised to acquire three Ontario-based dispensaries. read more

Analyst Previews Cannabis Earnings: Green Thumb Positioned To Beat By Hefty Margin

Cannabis stocks have been on fire since Kamala Harris said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bid read more

High Profile Opens New Cannabis Dispensary In Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids is getting a new cannabis dispensary.  The High Profile Boutique chain opened its fifth location in the West Michigan city on Monday. The dispensary will start as a licensed medical marijuana shop and is expected to incorporate adult-use sales by the end of the year, after a city ordinance has been approved. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

A step-by-step list to investing in cannabis stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, Canada and even ETFs. Compare the best online brokers for cannabis stock.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.