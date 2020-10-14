Trade Roots Secures $4.9M In Financing

Cannabis company Trade Roots raised $4.9 million in Series A financing.

The company intends to utilize proceeds to finalize the development of its vertically integrated facility in Wareham, which spans 16,000-square-feet and is poised to open in the second quarter of the next year.

Board member and Trade Roots backer Greg Wirsen said the round is a "testament to the strength of both Trade Roots' go-to-market strategy and its growth potential."

Trade Roots, which raised the funds under LDE Holdings LLC, provides Massachusetts residents with adult-use cannabis products.

It's also a Social Equity Program Participant.

Trade Roots co-founder and CEO Jesse Pitts was "pleased with the response" and praised the team's "hard work."

Law firm Foley Hoag LLP advised Trade Roots throughout the process.

